Sportswatch for the week of Dec. 21-27

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Boys basketball

West Seattle meets Kentwood for a 7 p.m. game at the Showare Center in Kent this Thursday before travelling to Mountlake Terrace for a tournament starting Tuesday.

Evergreen goes to Franklin for a tournament that also starts Tuesday and Chief Sealth takes part in the Bothell Holiday Tournament starting with a 10:30 a.m. game against Bella Vista, Calif. that day.

Mount Rainier pays a 5:15 p.m. visit to Highline on Thursday and drops in on Auburn at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kennedy Catholic then hosts its Sterling Shootout Tournament beginning with games Monday and Tuesday and also involving Seattle Christian.

Tyee, meanwhile, goes to Lindbergh for a 7 p.m. game Thursday and Foster visits Cedar Park Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bothell.



Girls basketball

Chief Sealth visits Interlake at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Kennedy Catholic plays host to Holy Names at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the girls portion of the Sterling Shootout Tournament after visiting Auburn Mountainview at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Tyee entertains Lindbergh at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Seattle Christian goes to Seattle Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pros

Seahawks

NFC West champion Seattle will host the Arizona Cardinals for a 1:25 p.m. game at CenturyLink Field this Saturday.

It can be seen on Channel 13 television.

Thunderbirds

Seattle hosts the Spokane Chiefs for a 7:05 p.m. Canadian Hockey League match at the Showare Center in Kent this coming Tuesday.

Stars

Tacoma's indoor soccer team is off until Saturday, Jan. 7.

Colleges

Cougar football

Washington State University will be in San Diego, Calif. playing the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Holiday Bowl starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN cable television.

Husky vs. Redhawks men

The University of Washington men's basketball team visits Seattle University for 7 p.m. action Thursday.

Husky women

The Huskies visit Brigham Young at 2 p.m. Thursday and entertain Washington State University at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Cougar men

Washington State University entertains Sacramento State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Pullman on the Pac-12 cable network.

Cougar women

The Cougars visit Kentucky at 9 a.m. Wednesday before visiting the Huskies at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Redhawks women

Seattle University goes to SMU for 11 a.m. action Wednesday.

