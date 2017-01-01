Salty's Seafood Grills

Crab can literally boost your brainpower.

Good for You: Crab for the cranium

By Kathryn Kingen

Yes it's the New Year and time to make some annual resolutions. The thing about those intentions is they are usually a lot of work, and they don't seem to last. Maybe that's why we pick the same ones year after year. I have an intelligent idea for your "Reso 2017" … How about eating more crab? Yes, you heard me right. You're smiling like you might even consider it. When your friends are all talking about reducing stress, loosing weight or quitting whatever, here is your defense on the field of resolution honor. "Hey look, I'm concerned about conserving my cranium, not just this year, but also the years to come. I am bravely committing to eating more crab because it is a most excellent, top-ten brain food! Why, they're going to think you're a genius.

Here is some insight as to why crab is so good for you. Of course it is delectably delicious, just read Chef Jeremy's blog Brainiac Attack!! But also, thinking nutritionally, crab is a clean pure protein, low-calorie food that contains essential vitamins, minerals and other important nutrients. Crab holds a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids, which have a positive effect on our brains. Research shows that people who consume omega-3 fatty acids and have higher blood levels of them have greater brain volume and brain function, which of course helps stave off diseases like Alzheimer's and senility. Crab also contains folate, which is essential for the smooth firing of the central nervous system, which our brain commands and controls. Crab is also one of the best dietary sources of vitamin B12, which protects the aging brain from damage like Alzheimer's, with a normal serving providing twice our daily need. Another interesting fact is that crab is rich in natural phenylalanine, which is an amino acid building block to the neurotransmitter dopamine, as well as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which stimulate the brain and keep our nerves communicating. For a good article on additional "mind medicine" foods to eat, read Forbes.com "Ten Top Foods to Boost Brainpower."



We really do need to think about our brains and make some resolutions to keep them strong and well functioning. In our country one-in-nine people currently has dementia. By 2050 that number is expected to triple. That means that soon there won't be a family anywhere that isn't affected.

We don't have to be rocket scientists to realize that preserving our gray matter is the idea for the future. Our inspired chefs at Salty's want to help you make sticking to your brilliant resolutions a delicious 2017 success so be sure to come visit us in January and February for Salty's "You Crack Me Up" Crab Festival.

(Author of Good for You, Kathryn Hilger Kingen is also co-owner along with husband and founder Gerald Robert Kingen for Salty's Seafood Grills restaurant group. Seattle's Eastside magazine 425 readers voted her Best Food Blogger in both 2015 and 2014. She has a degree in nutrition from the University of Washington and has been blogging about nutrition since the early days of Red Robin which husband Gerald also founded.)