Shots fired near Des Moines Way & 128th S; Burglary suspect arrested

King County Sheriff's detectives arrested a man near 128th and Des Moines Way South on Jan. 3 that was wanted in connection with a burglary last week in Skyway.

Cindi West, Public Information Officer for King County Sheriff said, "When our deputies were chasing one of the burglars he shot at one of our deputies. We located one of the suspects today at a house nearby.

He was arrested. We are doing search warrant at the house now but still waiting for the warrants to get signed."