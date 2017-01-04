Arrest made in Burien shooting death; 17 year old suspect in custody

Update 1/4/17

A 17 year old man was arrested for the shooting death of a man near the Alturas apartments. Police responded to a 911 call in the 13700 block of Ambaum Blvd S just after 6pm last night to reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived they found a man lying on a walkway with at least one gunshot wound. The man died at the scene. Witnesses told police three men were seen running from the area after the shooting. Three men matching the descriptions were stopped and detained nearby shortly after the shooting.

Detectives released two of those men last night but arrested the third, a 17 year old Burien teen, and booked him into the Youth Services Center for Investigation of Murder.

Detectives have not released details about a motive for the shooting.

Original Post 1/3/17

King County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 6pm of shots being fired near the Altura Apartments and the Buena Market in the 13700 block of Ambaum Blvd. in Burein.



Witnesses saw several people running from the scene.

When they arrived they found a man, who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20’s, shot at least once.

Medics responded and after resuscitation efforts failed he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located and detained three men a few blocks from the scene who matched the description of those running from the scene after the shooting.

Detectives are investigating to determine if the three detained men are witnesses or potential suspects in the shooting. Police are seeking a fourth man who may have been at the scene of the shooting. Information on that man is not being released at this time.

Detectives believe the shooting may be gang related.

The victim is believed to be a man in his late teens to early 20’s. The King County Medical Examiner will determine nature and cause of death as well as the identity of the victim.

