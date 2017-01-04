Elmer C. (Bob) Walters, Jr.

Elmer received his wings to reunite with Laura Walters, his wife and the love of his life, and two sons.He was raised in the Seattle area and resided in Burien. He worked and retired from Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of the Elks and Eagles clubs. He is survived by 4 children, 16 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren, who he loved very much!He will be dearly missed by all that knew him as Dad, grandpa, papa, uncle, and brother, stand-up Bob, Walters and friend.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. located at 6701 30th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA. A Celebration of Life will follow at the White Center Eagles at 1:30 p.m.

Published in the Highline Times section of the Westside Weekly on January 6, 2017