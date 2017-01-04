Woman confronts thief

A woman saw an unknown man in her unlocked car, parked in the lot of Ace Hardware, 14893 4th Ave. S.W., at 10 a.m. on Tues., Dec. 20. When she confronted him, he fled on foot. She said the man was in his 30s and wearing all black. He stole a pack of cigarettes from her car.

Robbery on 132nd St.

A woman residing on the 2400 block of S. 132 Street was robbed at 1:20 a.m. on Tues., Dec. 20. Multiple suspects entered her home through a sliding door in the bedroom. The victim was forced to lay face down on her couch while someone held a gun to her head. The robbers took money and jewelry.

Jealous rage

A man assaulted his ex-girlfriend of two years, who resides on the 12400 block of Ambaum Blvd. S., after finding out that she had started seeing someone else. The victim reported the crime around 5 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20.



While you were sleeping

A man who was sleeping in his car at the Sky Villa Apartment complex, 3405 S. 176 St., woke up when someone opened the door and pointed a gun at him. The suspect hit him with the pistol and stole his wallet and phone. The victim reported the robbery to police at 2:45 a.m. on Mon., Dec. 19.

Shattered glass and missing cash

A burglar shattered the glass in a back door to break into a home on the 8000 block of S. 117thStreet, before disabling surveillance cameras and making off with about $2,000 cash. Officers were called around 11 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 18 and were able to locate fingerprints.

Attempted burglary at a funeral home

A burglary was attempted at Yarington’s Funeral Home, 10708 16th Ave. S.W. A suspect pried open the back door of the building. The crime was reported at 10 a.m. on Sat., Dec. 17. Armed on campus Three students were found with a knife on the Evergreen High School campus, 830 S.W. 116thSt., at 12:20 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 16. When faculty confronted the teens about the weapon, a kitchen knife with an 8-inch blade, they tried unsuccessfully to hide it.