Friday’s Burien Arts Opening Reception moves up to city offices

Another first Friday brings another Opening Reception for an exciting Burien Arts Association fine arts exhibit.

But the new year means a new venue at Burien’s municipal offices on the third floor of the Burien Library/City Hall.

Meet artists Danny Bobrow and Alex Trapp at the Opening Reception, Friday, Jan. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the municipal offices, 400 S.W. 152nd St., Suite 300. Take the elevator in the first-floor Library/City Hall lobby to reach the reception.



The exhibit of fine detailed drawings by Danny and landscape paintings by Alex runs through February. The exhibit is open during the city’s normal business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Of his finely detailed drawings, Danny notes, “My occupation as a geologist has led me to many outcrops with monumental-sized geometric and colored patterns. My works are filled with interrelated geometric colorful images drawn from the past and present. These images sully about in my mind seeking opportunities to express themselves onto the blank page.”

As for his landscape paintings, Alex notes, “Because I do most of my painting outdoors, I use a limited palette, often changing it based on subject or mood. It helps me to keep an original perspective. And stay true to nature while attempting to achieve a visual experience and, at the same time, not overly romanticizing it.”

For more information, visit www.burienarts.org or call 206-244-7808.

If you are interested in having Burien Arts curate a fine arts exhibit at your Burien business, email burienarts@gmail.com or call 206-244-7808.