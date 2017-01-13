Big Al Brewing

After 8 years Alejandro Brown is calling it quits in White Center.

Big Al Brewing in White Center closing unexpectedly: Last day is Jan.14

Announced via Facebook, Big Al Brewing in White Center will close permanently on Jan. 14. Owner Alejandro Brown posted his thoughts on the matter on the comapny's Facebook page Jan. 12.

"8 years ago. Damn time flies! Every time I sit down to write this I have to stop because it's too damn hard. But some things have to be said. Saturday January 14th will be the last day of Big Al Brewing as we know it. We are closing our doors. Phew, hard part over. There are many contributing factors that led to this decision but at the end of the day it doesn't matter. I'd rather focus on the positive. What an amazing 8 years it has been!! I lived my dream and experienced things I could have never thought of in my wildest dreams!

The support we got from the amazing brewing industry. The bars who are so dedicated to not only craft beer, but Washington craft beer, are amazing. The partnerships we formed, the friendships that will last forever. The memories, the many, many, MANY beers shared with you all. The festivals, brewers nights, collaborations, guest brewers, OUR AWESOME EMPLOYEES! And let's not forget the friends and family who reached in to their savings account and put cold hard cash where their support was and invested in this thing! All of it, more than I ever dreamed.

There are way too many to thank here, but rest assured, you'll be hearing from me for a pint or 3 sometime soon. You know who you are, whether you have been supporting us from day one or you just got on board with this thing last year, I see you. And I'll see you soon.



Before I sign off, I do have to acknowledge one person by name. Noelle Brown, you are my rock. You are my #1 fan and this last 8 years is because of you. You believed in me when this was just a crazy idea. You said "do it honey, I support you". You let me quit my solid career, take my Grandparents inheritance, your equity in your condo and most important, your loving support, and you jumped right off a cliff with me. Not bad for a serial toe-dipper!! I love you, Noelle. Thank you. Oh and, there'll be more cliffs. Sorry ;)