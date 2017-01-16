Highline Police Blotter Week of 1-16-17

Thief admits to crime

A man admitted to police that he stole alcoholic beverages from the Super Saver Foods, 10616 16th Ave. S.W., around 2:30 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 9. He was arrested and booked in jail.

Lover’s spat

A woman, residing on the 1200 block of S.W. 98th Street, was assaulted by her boyfriend of two months. Around 3 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 9, she reported to police that he tackled and hit her, then pointed a gun at the side of her head.



No good deed goes unpunished

A man, who resided on 10600 block of 1st Ave. S., was robbed at gunpoint around 6 a.m. on Fri., Jan. 6. He was driving a woman who he had picked up, because she was out in the cold. The suspect took his cell phone and wallet.

Hit and Run on S.W. 114th Street

A cyclist was hit by a driver who fled the scene around 5 p.m. on Thurs., Jan. 5. The crime occurred at the intersection of S.W. 114th Street and 16th Avenue S.

Controlled substance at community center

An officer was patrolling SeaTac Community Center, 13735 24th Ave. S., around midnight on Tues., Jan. 3, when he noticed something was amiss. A vehicle was backed into the far corner of an empty parking lot, and two suspects were inside. He found that they had meth, heroine, pills and a drug scale.

Shoplifting spree

Two shoplifters came to Walgreens, 14656 Ambaum Blvd. S., around 11 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 2 and stole a number of items from the shelves. Officers found them in possession of the property, and they were identified by a witness.

Drunk on the sidewalk

Police found a man passed out and drunk on the sidewalk in front of Villa Hermosa restaurant, 1841 S. 120th St., just after midnight on Sun., Jan. 1. He was taken to Highline Hospital to detox.

Meth on Metro

A man smoking meth on a Metro bus was confronted by other passengers, and a fight followed onboard the coach. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 31, near the intersection of S. 156th and Des Moines Memorial Dr.