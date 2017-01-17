LETTER: A chance to hell

We are supposed to be a nation of laws, governed by the United States Constitution. Which is meant to serve and protect our government, our citizens and the rights of undocumented immigrants, who seek freedom in pursuit prosperity and happiness.

However, our Constitution loses much of its meaning in the sense of those with money and power, who ex halt themselves above the law.

Rather than to preserve and uphold our Constitutional laws, Trump chooses to shred to core of its dignity and integrity and reduce it to the level. Of threatening our national security.



Trump the ring master and all his clowns are stalling for time. Until they set up their circus act in the White House. They need to avoid Trumps conflict of many interest .

Trump is operating on the edge. In my opinion, the dynamics and implications for his call to nuclear arms race, banning muslins and killing ISIS families his dangerous tweeting dividing the country by his racist agenda, he is clearly setting himself up for IMPEACHMENT!

Also, Trump inciting Putin to find Hillary Clinton email has implications of Treason. As myself and to those who aspire to American Democracy. I realized Donald Trump is a Dictator and he is not our friend, Trump may be attempting to overthrow our government!

Harold

Seattle