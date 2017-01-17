RUTH LORRAINE BECKSTROM

Ruth Lorraine Beckstrom, age 89, passed away in Burien, Washington, on December 27, 2016. Born in Page, North Dakota, she was the tenth child of eleven to parents Lewis and Julia Warner Ruth met her future husband, Victor Beckstrom shortly after World War II, and were engaged after a whirlwind romance. They married on August 4, 1946, in Fargo, North Dakota. After teaching for four years in rural North Dakota, she eventually gave up teaching to raise a family. After several moves, they settled in Burien, WA in 1955.

Dwight, her eldest child was born in Fargo, North Dakota, followed by Bruce in Santa Monica, California, and Scott and Julie, in Seattle, Washington. Ruth had many activities, including the Orthopedic Guild, Campfire Girls, and Cub Scouts. She loved to spend her free time reading. Family vacations were primarily camping in Glacier and Mount Rainer National Parks. After Victor retired, they started and ran a rhododendron nursery for over 25 years and traveled domestically and internationally, particularly enjoying Germany.

Ruth was the last of her siblings to pass. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor and son, Dwight. Ruth is survived by her children; Bruce (Bing), Scott (Carla), Julie (Andrew) Crain, daughter in law, Myra and grandchildren Rachel, Erin, Ethan and Charlie Sun.

Services were held at 1:00 pm on January 18, 2017, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 19030 8th Ave. S., SeaTac, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or the Seattle Children’s Hospital Uncompensated Care Fund.



Published in the Highline Times section of the Westside Weekly, January 20, 2017.

