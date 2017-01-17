Sports Roundup for 1-17-17
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Saturday, Jan. 14
Boys basketball
Seattle Lutheran 48, Auburn Adventist 28
The Saints scored a lopsided win over Auburn Adventist on Saturday.
Girls basketball
Auburn Adventist 50, Seattle Lutheran 22
Auburn Adventist evened the score by winning the girls game Saturday.
Friday, Jan. 13
Boys basketball
Mt. Rainier 73, Kentlake 46
The Rams rallied for a convincing victory Friday.
Kennedy 65, Kentridge 54
Kennedy Catholic was also victorious in a North Puget Sound League game Friday.
White River 64, Foster 41
The Bulldogs were beaten by the Hornets in a South Puget Sound League 2A game.
Evergreen 79, Washington 53
Evergreen towered above the Patriots in Friday SPSL action.
Tyee 63, Highline 55
Tyee took Friday's crosstown battle against the Pirates.
Franklin 78, Chief Sealth 64
Chief Sealth came up short in a Metro League matchup against the Quakers.
West Seattle 57, Lakeside 37
West Seattle won big against Lakeside on Friday.
Seattle Christian 54, Charles Wright 42
The Warriors were winners against Charles Wright in Nisqually League action.
Girls basketball
Kentlake 55, Mt. Rainier 18
Mount Rainier fell to the Falcons Friday.
Kentridge 73, Kennedy 28
The Lancers also lost in Friday NPSL action.
Chief Sealth 65, Franklin 35
Chief Sealth convincingly won against Franklin on Friday.
Lakeside 57, West Seattle 47
The Wildcats fell against Lakeside in a Friday Metro League game.
White River 79, Foster 21
The Bulldogs were buried by White River.
Washington 42, Evergreen 20
The Wolverines also took a lopsided SPSL 2A loss Friday.
Highline 51, Tyee 33
Highline hammered the Totems in a Friday clash.
Seattle Christian 54, Charles Wright 11
Seattle Christian scored a big win over Charles Wright on Friday.
Gymnastics
Holy Names 172, Bainbridge 168, West Seattle 135
West Seattle took third place as a team in Friday's Metro League meet.
Boys swimming
Garfield 141, West Seattle 49
Garfield 139, Chief Sealth 51
Garfield splashed past both the Wildcats and Seahawks.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Gymnastics
Renton 140, Highline 135, Lindbergh 129
Highline took second in a three-way meet Thursday.
Boys basketball
Seattle Lutheran 77, Northwest Yeshiva 42
Seattle Lutheran of West Seattle was a winner against Northwest Yeshiva.
Girls basketball
Northwest Yeshiva 45, Seattle Lutheran 43
The Saints took a close loss in Thursday action.
Wrestling
Cleveland 48, West Seattle 23
Eastside Catholic 42, West Seattle 18
West Seattle was dealt a pair of losses Thursday.
Fife 78, Foster 6
Foster fell to Fife in a lopsided match.
White River 75, Evergreen 0
The Wolverines were swept in Thursday's action.
Boys swimming
Mt. Rainier 109, Hazen 77
The Rams paddled past the Highlanders.
Steilacoom 151, Evergreen 22
Steilacoom 144, Highline 29
Steilacoom 147, Tyee 10
Steilacoom stole the show in Thursday's meet.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Gymnastics
Kentlake 166, Mt. Rainier 162, Federal Way 148, Kentwood 139
Mount Rainier snagged second place out of four teams Wednesday.
Auburn Riverside 150, Hazen 142, Kent-Meridian 123, Kennedy 111
Kennedy finished fourth in Wednesday's meet.
Boys basketball
Washington 71, Foster 23
Washington got the best of the Bulldogs.
Foss 64, Evergreen 55
Evergreen fell to Foss on Wednesday.
Clover Park 84, Tyee 80
The Totems came up short in a high-scoring game against the Warriors.
Highline 80, Orting 34
Highline was a decisive winner over Orting Wednesday.
Wrestling
Tahoma 69, Mt. Rainier 10
The Rams were topped by Tahoma.
Kennedy 37, Kentridge 36
Kennedy slipped past the Chargers in Wednesday action.
Girls basketball
Garfield 88, Chief Sealth 51
Garfield downed the Lady Seahawks on Wednesday.
West Seattle 66, Bainbridge 50
The Wildcats were winners over Bainbridge.
Foster 41, Washington 37
Foster topped the Patriots in Wednesday's game.
Foss 32, Evergreen 28
Evergreen was edged by the Falcons.
Tyee 47, Clover Park 41
Tyee took a win over the Warriors of Clover Park.
Highline 50, Orting 29
The Pirates prevailed in Wednesday's game.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Boys basketball
Kentwood 70, Mt Rainier 40
The Conquerors triumphed over the Rams on Tuesday.
Kennedy 66, Tahoma 64
Kennedy edged the Bears in Tuesday action.
Garfield 82, Chief Sealth 74
The Seahawks were outgunned by the Bulldogs.
West Seattle 67, Bainbridge 40
West Seattle cruised past Bainbridge in Tuesday's clash.
Seattle Lutheran 65, Muckleshoot Tribal 65
Seattle Lutheran scored a victory Tuesday.
Seattle Christian 65, Vashon 57
The Warriors took over against Vashon Island last Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Seattle Christian 41, Vashon 30
Seattle Christian came away as a winner Tuesday.
Seattle Lutheran 43, Muckleshoot Tribal 35
The Saints prevailed in Tuesday's game.
Mt. Rainier 57, Kentwood 42
Mount Rainier towered above the Conquerors in Tuesday's game.
Tahoma 55, Kennedy 44
Kennedy fell shy against Tahoma Tuesday.
Wrestling
Highline 34, Liberty 31
Highline won a close non-league match Tuesday.
Gymnastics
Kingston 124, Evergreen 117, Tyee 91
Kingston emerged victorious against Evergreen and Tyee.
Boys swimming
Kennedy 135, Kent-Meridian 23
The Lancers splashed to a convincing win Tuesday.
Mt. Rainier 119, Highline 26, Evergreen 16, Tyee 12
Mount Rainier triumphed in Tuesday's all-Highline School District non-league meet.
Girls bowling
Kennedy 3, Federal Way 2
The Lancers rolled past Federal Way on Tuesday.
Monday, Jan. 9
Boys basketball
Evergreen 61, Foster 31
Evergreen felled its near league rivals Tuesday.
Highline 68, Eatonville 55
Highline hammered the Cruisers in Tuesday action.
Tyee 61, Orting 53
Tyee triumphed in Tuesday's game.
Girls basketball
Foster 63, Evergreen 28
Foster flattened Evergreen on Tuesday.
Eatonville 62, Highline 36
Eatonville gobbled up the Pirates in Tuesday action.
Orting 52, Tyee 39
Tyee took a loss Tuesday.
