Sports Roundup for 1-17-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, Jan. 14

Boys basketball

Seattle Lutheran 48, Auburn Adventist 28

The Saints scored a lopsided win over Auburn Adventist on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Auburn Adventist 50, Seattle Lutheran 22

Auburn Adventist evened the score by winning the girls game Saturday.



Friday, Jan. 13

Boys basketball

Mt. Rainier 73, Kentlake 46

The Rams rallied for a convincing victory Friday.

Kennedy 65, Kentridge 54

Kennedy Catholic was also victorious in a North Puget Sound League game Friday.

White River 64, Foster 41

The Bulldogs were beaten by the Hornets in a South Puget Sound League 2A game.

Evergreen 79, Washington 53

Evergreen towered above the Patriots in Friday SPSL action.

Tyee 63, Highline 55

Tyee took Friday's crosstown battle against the Pirates.

Franklin 78, Chief Sealth 64

Chief Sealth came up short in a Metro League matchup against the Quakers.

West Seattle 57, Lakeside 37

West Seattle won big against Lakeside on Friday.

Seattle Christian 54, Charles Wright 42

The Warriors were winners against Charles Wright in Nisqually League action.

Girls basketball

Kentlake 55, Mt. Rainier 18

Mount Rainier fell to the Falcons Friday.

Kentridge 73, Kennedy 28

The Lancers also lost in Friday NPSL action.

Chief Sealth 65, Franklin 35

Chief Sealth convincingly won against Franklin on Friday.

Lakeside 57, West Seattle 47

The Wildcats fell against Lakeside in a Friday Metro League game.

White River 79, Foster 21

The Bulldogs were buried by White River.

Washington 42, Evergreen 20

The Wolverines also took a lopsided SPSL 2A loss Friday.

Highline 51, Tyee 33

Highline hammered the Totems in a Friday clash.

Seattle Christian 54, Charles Wright 11

Seattle Christian scored a big win over Charles Wright on Friday.

Gymnastics

Holy Names 172, Bainbridge 168, West Seattle 135

West Seattle took third place as a team in Friday's Metro League meet.

Boys swimming

Garfield 141, West Seattle 49

Garfield 139, Chief Sealth 51

Garfield splashed past both the Wildcats and Seahawks.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Gymnastics

Renton 140, Highline 135, Lindbergh 129

Highline took second in a three-way meet Thursday.

Boys basketball

Seattle Lutheran 77, Northwest Yeshiva 42

Seattle Lutheran of West Seattle was a winner against Northwest Yeshiva.

Girls basketball

Northwest Yeshiva 45, Seattle Lutheran 43

The Saints took a close loss in Thursday action.

Wrestling

Cleveland 48, West Seattle 23

Eastside Catholic 42, West Seattle 18

West Seattle was dealt a pair of losses Thursday.

Fife 78, Foster 6

Foster fell to Fife in a lopsided match.

White River 75, Evergreen 0

The Wolverines were swept in Thursday's action.

Boys swimming

Mt. Rainier 109, Hazen 77

The Rams paddled past the Highlanders.

Steilacoom 151, Evergreen 22

Steilacoom 144, Highline 29

Steilacoom 147, Tyee 10

Steilacoom stole the show in Thursday's meet.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Gymnastics

Kentlake 166, Mt. Rainier 162, Federal Way 148, Kentwood 139

Mount Rainier snagged second place out of four teams Wednesday.

Auburn Riverside 150, Hazen 142, Kent-Meridian 123, Kennedy 111

Kennedy finished fourth in Wednesday's meet.

Boys basketball

Washington 71, Foster 23

Washington got the best of the Bulldogs.

Foss 64, Evergreen 55

Evergreen fell to Foss on Wednesday.

Clover Park 84, Tyee 80

The Totems came up short in a high-scoring game against the Warriors.

Highline 80, Orting 34

Highline was a decisive winner over Orting Wednesday.

Wrestling

Tahoma 69, Mt. Rainier 10

The Rams were topped by Tahoma.

Kennedy 37, Kentridge 36

Kennedy slipped past the Chargers in Wednesday action.

Girls basketball

Garfield 88, Chief Sealth 51

Garfield downed the Lady Seahawks on Wednesday.

West Seattle 66, Bainbridge 50

The Wildcats were winners over Bainbridge.

Foster 41, Washington 37

Foster topped the Patriots in Wednesday's game.

Foss 32, Evergreen 28

Evergreen was edged by the Falcons.

Tyee 47, Clover Park 41

Tyee took a win over the Warriors of Clover Park.

Highline 50, Orting 29

The Pirates prevailed in Wednesday's game.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Boys basketball

Kentwood 70, Mt Rainier 40

The Conquerors triumphed over the Rams on Tuesday.

Kennedy 66, Tahoma 64

Kennedy edged the Bears in Tuesday action.

Garfield 82, Chief Sealth 74

The Seahawks were outgunned by the Bulldogs.

West Seattle 67, Bainbridge 40

West Seattle cruised past Bainbridge in Tuesday's clash.

Seattle Lutheran 65, Muckleshoot Tribal 65

Seattle Lutheran scored a victory Tuesday.

Seattle Christian 65, Vashon 57

The Warriors took over against Vashon Island last Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Seattle Christian 41, Vashon 30

Seattle Christian came away as a winner Tuesday.

Seattle Lutheran 43, Muckleshoot Tribal 35

The Saints prevailed in Tuesday's game.

Mt. Rainier 57, Kentwood 42

Mount Rainier towered above the Conquerors in Tuesday's game.

Tahoma 55, Kennedy 44

Kennedy fell shy against Tahoma Tuesday.

Wrestling

Highline 34, Liberty 31

Highline won a close non-league match Tuesday.

Gymnastics

Kingston 124, Evergreen 117, Tyee 91

Kingston emerged victorious against Evergreen and Tyee.

Boys swimming

Kennedy 135, Kent-Meridian 23

The Lancers splashed to a convincing win Tuesday.

Mt. Rainier 119, Highline 26, Evergreen 16, Tyee 12

Mount Rainier triumphed in Tuesday's all-Highline School District non-league meet.

Girls bowling

Kennedy 3, Federal Way 2

The Lancers rolled past Federal Way on Tuesday.

Monday, Jan. 9

Boys basketball

Evergreen 61, Foster 31

Evergreen felled its near league rivals Tuesday.

Highline 68, Eatonville 55

Highline hammered the Cruisers in Tuesday action.

Tyee 61, Orting 53

Tyee triumphed in Tuesday's game.

Girls basketball

Foster 63, Evergreen 28

Foster flattened Evergreen on Tuesday.

Eatonville 62, Highline 36

Eatonville gobbled up the Pirates in Tuesday action.

Orting 52, Tyee 39

Tyee took a loss Tuesday.