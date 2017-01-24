Burglary at U-Haul

Man shot while sleeping

A 74-year old man was shot early in the morning on Thurs., Jan. 19. Police responded to numerous reports of shots being fired near S. 128th Street and 26th Avenue S. around midnight. When deputies arrived they found shell casings on the ground in front of the house and bullet holes in the walls of one home, where no one was injured. A few minutes later, officers received a call from a neighbor saying that a man was struck while he was asleep. Medics arrived and transported the victim to Harborview with life threatening injuries. Detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

Mommy dearest

A woman residing on the 15400 block of Des Moines Memorial Dr. was arrested after she assaulted her husband and daughter around 6 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 14. She hit her daughter with a hot curling iron and then threw a bat at her husband and scratched him.

Burglary at Discovery Landing

Suspects broke into one of the apartments at Discovery Landing and stole computer equipment and spare keys. The incident was reported at 5 p.m. on Wed., Jan. 11. The thieves broke in through the back sliding door to the residence.

Burglary at U-Haul

The locks of four storage units at U-Haul, 13645 1st Ave. S., were cut, and the units were burglarized by unknown suspects. The incident was reported at 6:45 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 10.

Store owner fights back against shoplifters

The owner of Mobile Gas, 12609 Ambaum Blvd. S, tried to stop three suspects from shoplifting in the store around 8 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 9. The suspects entered the store and started grabbing and concealing beer and candy bars. The owner sprayed them with mace, but the thieves still managed to flee the store.

Burien teen arrested for murder

King County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a 17-year-old man for the shooting of a man near the Alturas apartments, on the 13700 block of Ambaum Blvd. S. in Burien. Police responded to a 911 call reporting shots were fired around 6 p.m. on Tues., Jan. 3. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on a walkway with at least one gunshot wound. Witnesses told police that three men were seen running from the area after the shooting. Detectives found three men matching the description, but released two of them. They booked one Burien teen into the Youth Services Center for investigation of murder. Detectives have not released details about a motive for the shooting.