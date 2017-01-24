Sports Roundup for 1-23-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, Jan. 21

Wrestling

Willie C. Stewart Invite

Evergreen/Tyee took seventh place as a team in Saturday's 15-team tournament, scoring 71 points to finish just behind the 72 of Eatonville. Curtis won with 257.

Lazaro Lombillo led Evergreen/Tyee by winning the 120-pound championship match by an 8-7 score over Nathan Hiatt of Curtis.

Conrado Barrera took second at 195 pounds, losing the championship to Colton Ferro of Arlington by pin in 35 seconds.



Friday, Jan. 20

Boys basketball

West Seattle 54, Ballard 45

The Wildcats were winners against the Beavers on Friday.

Lindbergh 76, Evergreen 61

Evergreen came up short in Friday's battle with Lindbergh.

Kennedy 70, Kent-Meridian 56

Kennedy Catholic came away with a victory over the Royals on Friday.

Mt. Rainier 66, Hazen 49

The Rams downed the Highlanders in Friday's game.

Highline 65, River Ridge 58

The Pirates prevailed over River Ridge on Friday.

Steilacoom 56, Tyee 39

Steilacoom's Sentinels topped the Totems.

Cascade Christian 51, Seattle Christian 43

Seattle Christian took a loss Friday.

Foss 92, Foster 29

Foster was roughed up by Foss on Friday.

Girls basketball

West Seattle 79, Ballard 53

West Seattle waltzed to another victory Friday.

Bainbridge 40, Chief Sealth 24

Bainbridge carried the day against the Seahawks.

Hazen 46, Mt. Rainier 32

Mount Rainier fell to Hazen in Friday's action.

Kennedy 45, Kent-Meridian 38

The Lady Lancers landed a victory against Kent-Meridian.

Steilacoom 45, Tyee 37

The Sentinels stole the show against Tyee.

Seattle Christian 42, Cascade Christian 36

Seattle Christian slipped past Cascade Christian on Friday.

Foster 37, Foss 29

The Lady Bulldogs won a low scoring game against the Falcons Friday.

River Ridge 42, Highline 27

River Ridge rallied past the Pirates Friday.

Lindbergh 67, Evergreen 7

Evergreen was held to single digits by Lindbergh.

Seattle Lutheran 40, Rainier Christian 32

Seattle Lutheran scored a victory Friday.

Boys swimming

Roosevelt 100, West Seattle 47

The Roughriders paddled to victory against the Wildcats on Friday.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Boys basketball

Seattle Lutheran 50, Charles Wright 39

Seattle Lutheran sank Charles Wright in Thursday's action.

Boys swimming

Lindbergh 108, Tyee 12

Lindbergh 106, Highline 18

Lindbergh 109, Evergreen 35

The Eagles swept all three local schools aside in Thursday's meet.

Mt. Rainier 137, Kent-Meridian 28

Mount Rainier splashed past the Royals Thursday.

Kentridge 90, Kennedy 86

The Chargers won a close meet over the Lancers.

Gymnastics

Highline 128, Lindbergh 122

Highline 128, Tyee 88

Lindbergh 122, Tyee 88

Highline won when compared to Lindbergh and Tyee Thursday.

Wrestling

Highline 51, Clover Park 21

Highline pinned a loss on the Warriors on Thursday.

Kent-Meridian 42, Mt. Rainier 36

The Rams dropped a close one Thursday.

Kentwood 69, Kennedy 9

The Conquerors downed the Lancers Thursday.

Chief Sealth 54, Ingraham 15

The Seahawks scored a decisive victory Thursday.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Girls basketball

West Seattle 70, Seattle Prep 53

West Seattle won big against Seattle Prep on Wednesday.

Boys basketball

Mt. Rainier 56, Evergreem 52

Mount Rainier took Wednesday's close non-league game over the Wolverines.

Seattle Christian 64, Bear Creek 57

Seattle Christian slipped past Bear Creek.

Wrestling

Mt. Rainier 51, Kennedy 28

The Rams won over the Lancers in Wednesday's action.

Gymnastics

TJ 156, Auburn 149, Mt. Rainier 142, Kent-Meridian 135

The Rams took third in Wednesday's four-team meet with a solid 142 point.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Girls basketball

Hazen 63, Kennedy 59

Hazen slipped by the Lancers last Tuesday.

Kentridge 50, Mt. Rainier 19

Kentridge clobbered Mount Rainier in Tuesday action.

Lakeside 48, Chief Sealth 32

The Lady Seahawks lost to Lakeside on Tuesday.

Lindbergh 63, Foster 36

Foster fell to the Eagles in Tuesday's game.

Franklin Pierce 84, Evergreen 11

Evergreen took another lopsided loss Tuesday.

Highline 59, Clover Park 30

Highline hammered the Warriors last Tuesday.

Renton 58, Tyee 32

Renton routed the Totems Tuesday.

Boys basketball

Kennedy 61, Hazen 40

Kennedy Catholic won against Hazen in Tuesday action.

Kentridge 57, Mt. Rainier 35

The Chargers stunned the Rams in a Tuesday game.

Chief Sealth 61, Lakeside 59

Chief Sealth dealt Lakeside a close loss Tuesday.

West Seattle 69, Seattle Prep 61

Seventh-ranked West Seattle snagged a victory over Seattle Prep.

Lindbergh 67, Foster 29

Lindbergh battled past the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Evergreen 63, Franklin Pierce 36

The Wolverines of White Center were big winners Tuesday.

Clover Park 80, Highline 63

The Pirates lost a high-scoring game Tuesday.

Renton 70, Tyee 49

Tyee's Totems were topped by the Indians on Tuesday.

Boys swimming

Kennedy 106, Kentlake 70

Kennedy Catholic posted a victory over Kentlake Tuesday afternoon.

Tahoma 95, Mt. Rainier 91

The Rams were edged in Tuesday's action.

Monday, Jan. 16

Boys basketball

West Seattle 53, Eastside Catholic 44

West Seattle was a winner over Eastside Catholic on Monday.

Kennedy 55, Prairie 49

The Lancers won Monday's non-league bout against Prairie.

Girls basketball

West Seattle 72, Wilson 20

The Wildcats won against Wilson in a non-league game.