Sports Roundup for 1-23-17
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Saturday, Jan. 21
Wrestling
Willie C. Stewart Invite
Evergreen/Tyee took seventh place as a team in Saturday's 15-team tournament, scoring 71 points to finish just behind the 72 of Eatonville. Curtis won with 257.
Lazaro Lombillo led Evergreen/Tyee by winning the 120-pound championship match by an 8-7 score over Nathan Hiatt of Curtis.
Conrado Barrera took second at 195 pounds, losing the championship to Colton Ferro of Arlington by pin in 35 seconds.
Friday, Jan. 20
Boys basketball
West Seattle 54, Ballard 45
The Wildcats were winners against the Beavers on Friday.
Lindbergh 76, Evergreen 61
Evergreen came up short in Friday's battle with Lindbergh.
Kennedy 70, Kent-Meridian 56
Kennedy Catholic came away with a victory over the Royals on Friday.
Mt. Rainier 66, Hazen 49
The Rams downed the Highlanders in Friday's game.
Highline 65, River Ridge 58
The Pirates prevailed over River Ridge on Friday.
Steilacoom 56, Tyee 39
Steilacoom's Sentinels topped the Totems.
Cascade Christian 51, Seattle Christian 43
Seattle Christian took a loss Friday.
Foss 92, Foster 29
Foster was roughed up by Foss on Friday.
Girls basketball
West Seattle 79, Ballard 53
West Seattle waltzed to another victory Friday.
Bainbridge 40, Chief Sealth 24
Bainbridge carried the day against the Seahawks.
Hazen 46, Mt. Rainier 32
Mount Rainier fell to Hazen in Friday's action.
Kennedy 45, Kent-Meridian 38
The Lady Lancers landed a victory against Kent-Meridian.
Steilacoom 45, Tyee 37
The Sentinels stole the show against Tyee.
Seattle Christian 42, Cascade Christian 36
Seattle Christian slipped past Cascade Christian on Friday.
Foster 37, Foss 29
The Lady Bulldogs won a low scoring game against the Falcons Friday.
River Ridge 42, Highline 27
River Ridge rallied past the Pirates Friday.
Lindbergh 67, Evergreen 7
Evergreen was held to single digits by Lindbergh.
Seattle Lutheran 40, Rainier Christian 32
Seattle Lutheran scored a victory Friday.
Boys swimming
Roosevelt 100, West Seattle 47
The Roughriders paddled to victory against the Wildcats on Friday.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Boys basketball
Seattle Lutheran 50, Charles Wright 39
Seattle Lutheran sank Charles Wright in Thursday's action.
Boys swimming
Lindbergh 108, Tyee 12
Lindbergh 106, Highline 18
Lindbergh 109, Evergreen 35
The Eagles swept all three local schools aside in Thursday's meet.
Mt. Rainier 137, Kent-Meridian 28
Mount Rainier splashed past the Royals Thursday.
Kentridge 90, Kennedy 86
The Chargers won a close meet over the Lancers.
Gymnastics
Highline 128, Lindbergh 122
Highline 128, Tyee 88
Lindbergh 122, Tyee 88
Highline won when compared to Lindbergh and Tyee Thursday.
Wrestling
Highline 51, Clover Park 21
Highline pinned a loss on the Warriors on Thursday.
Kent-Meridian 42, Mt. Rainier 36
The Rams dropped a close one Thursday.
Kentwood 69, Kennedy 9
The Conquerors downed the Lancers Thursday.
Chief Sealth 54, Ingraham 15
The Seahawks scored a decisive victory Thursday.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Girls basketball
West Seattle 70, Seattle Prep 53
West Seattle won big against Seattle Prep on Wednesday.
Boys basketball
Mt. Rainier 56, Evergreem 52
Mount Rainier took Wednesday's close non-league game over the Wolverines.
Seattle Christian 64, Bear Creek 57
Seattle Christian slipped past Bear Creek.
Wrestling
Mt. Rainier 51, Kennedy 28
The Rams won over the Lancers in Wednesday's action.
Gymnastics
TJ 156, Auburn 149, Mt. Rainier 142, Kent-Meridian 135
The Rams took third in Wednesday's four-team meet with a solid 142 point.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Girls basketball
Hazen 63, Kennedy 59
Hazen slipped by the Lancers last Tuesday.
Kentridge 50, Mt. Rainier 19
Kentridge clobbered Mount Rainier in Tuesday action.
Lakeside 48, Chief Sealth 32
The Lady Seahawks lost to Lakeside on Tuesday.
Lindbergh 63, Foster 36
Foster fell to the Eagles in Tuesday's game.
Franklin Pierce 84, Evergreen 11
Evergreen took another lopsided loss Tuesday.
Highline 59, Clover Park 30
Highline hammered the Warriors last Tuesday.
Renton 58, Tyee 32
Renton routed the Totems Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Kennedy 61, Hazen 40
Kennedy Catholic won against Hazen in Tuesday action.
Kentridge 57, Mt. Rainier 35
The Chargers stunned the Rams in a Tuesday game.
Chief Sealth 61, Lakeside 59
Chief Sealth dealt Lakeside a close loss Tuesday.
West Seattle 69, Seattle Prep 61
Seventh-ranked West Seattle snagged a victory over Seattle Prep.
Lindbergh 67, Foster 29
Lindbergh battled past the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Evergreen 63, Franklin Pierce 36
The Wolverines of White Center were big winners Tuesday.
Clover Park 80, Highline 63
The Pirates lost a high-scoring game Tuesday.
Renton 70, Tyee 49
Tyee's Totems were topped by the Indians on Tuesday.
Boys swimming
Kennedy 106, Kentlake 70
Kennedy Catholic posted a victory over Kentlake Tuesday afternoon.
Tahoma 95, Mt. Rainier 91
The Rams were edged in Tuesday's action.
Monday, Jan. 16
Boys basketball
West Seattle 53, Eastside Catholic 44
West Seattle was a winner over Eastside Catholic on Monday.
Kennedy 55, Prairie 49
The Lancers won Monday's non-league bout against Prairie.
Girls basketball
West Seattle 72, Wilson 20
The Wildcats won against Wilson in a non-league game.
