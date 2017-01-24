Sportswatch for Jan. 18-24

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Boys basketball

West Seattle hosts Ballard for an 8:30 p.m. game Friday as Chief Sealth goes on the road -- and ferry -- to Bainbridge, then at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday the Seahawks go to Seattle Prep and the Wildcats to Roosevelt.

Kennedy Catholic goes to Kent-Meridian for a 7:15 p.m. game Friday as Mount Rainier travels to Hazen. The Lancers host Kentlake at the same time Tuesday as Mount Rainier goes to Tahoma.

Evergreen, meanwhile, goes to Mount Rainier for a 7 p.m. non-league game Wednesday and hosts Lindbergh at the same time Friday as Foster visits Foss,

Tuesday Foster is at Franklin Pierce and Evergreen at Fife, also at 7 p.m.

Tyee has a 7 p.m. home game against Steilacoom scheduled for Friday as Highline hits the road to River Ridge. Highline travels to Steilacoom on Tuesday and Tyee goes to Eatonville.

Seattle Christian gets a 7 p.m. visit from Bear Creek on Wednesday and Seattle Lutheran goes to Charles Wright at the same time Thursday. The Warriors visit Cascade Christian on Friday.



Girls basketball

Chief Sealth travels to Lakeside and West Seattle to Seattle Prep for 7:30 p.m. action Wednesday, then Friday at 7 p.m. the Wildcats are at home playing Ballard as the Seahawks go on the road to Bainbridge.

Kennedy plays host to Kent-Meridian at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Mount Rainier travels to Hazen at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday Mount Rainier is at home playing Tahoma at 7:15 p.m. as the Lancers visit Kentlake.

Foster hosts Foss and Evergreen travels Lindbergh at 7 p.m. Friday

and at the same time Tuesday Foster hosts Franklin Pierce and Evergreen entertains Fife.

Highline hosts River Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday and Tyee is at Steilacoom at the same time. Tyee goes to Decatur for a non-league game at 7:15 p.m. Monday then entertains Eatonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday as Highline hosts Steilacoom.

Seattle Christian visits Cascade Christian for 5:15 p.m. action Friday and Seattle Lutheran hosts Rainier Christian at 6 p.m. that day before entertaining Evergreen Lutheran at the same time Tuesday.

Gymnastics

Kennedy visits Thomas Jefferson with Federal Way and Kentridge at 7 p.m. Wednesday as Mount Rainier goes to Auburn with Kent-Meridian and Tahoma.

Chief Sealth goes to Ballard with Bainbridge at 6 p.m. Friday and West Seattle travels to Roosevelt with Ingraham at 7 p.m.

Evergreen visits Renton for a 7 p.m. meet Wednesday and Highline and Lindbergh are at Tyee at the same time Thursday.

Wrestling

West Seattle and Chief Sealth both go to Ingraham for 6:30 p.m. action Thursday along with Franklin and Chief Sealth hosts its Relentless Tournament also involving West Seattle at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Mount Rainier drops in on Kennedy Catholic at 6 p.m. Wednesday and hosts Kent-Meridian at the same time Thursday as the Lancers travel to Kentwood.

Foster is at home facing White River at 6 p.m. Thursday as Evergreen entertains Fife and Highline hosts Clover Park.

Boys swimming

West Seattle and Chief Sealth host Roosevelt for a 4 p.m. meet Friday at the Southwest Athletic Complex pool.

Kennedy gets a 3 p.m. visit from Kentridge at the City of Tukwila pool Thursday and Mount Rainier hosts Kent-Meridian at 3:30 p.m.

Evergreen, Highline and Tyee are at Lindbergh for a 3 p.m. meet Thursday.

Pros

Thunderbirds

Seattle's Canadian Hockey League team visits the Spokane Chiefs for a 7:05 p.m. match Wednesday before dropping in on the Everett Silvertips for 7:35 p.m. action Friday.

The Thunderbirds come home to the Showare Center in Kent to face Vancouver at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Stars

Tacoma entertains the Turlock Express at 7:35 p.m. Friday at the Showare Center in Kent.

Colleges

Husky men

The University of Washington men's basketball team will host Colorado for 8 p.m. action Wednesday before entertaining Utah at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Wednesday's action can be seen on ESPNU and Saturday's on the Pac-12 cable network.

Cougar men

Washington State University hosts Utah for 6 p.m. action in Pullman on Wednesday before entertaining Colorado at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Pac-12 network will air both games live.

Husky vs. Cougar women

Washington drops in on Washington State University in Pullman for a 1 p.m. game Sunday that will be carried on the Pac-12 network.

Redhawks men

Seattle University will visit Grand Canyon University for 6 p.m. men's basketball action Saturday.

Redhawks women

The Redhawks are scheduled for a 4 p.m. home game against Grand Canyon University this Saturday.

Falcons men

Seattle Pacific University entertains Montana State Billings in a 4:30 p.m. game Saturday.

Falcons women

The Seattle Pacific University women's basketball team hosts Alaska Anchorage at 7 p.m. Thursday and Alaska Fairbanks at 2 p.m. Saturday.

