Rep. Jayapal demands release of individuals detained at SeaTac Airport

information from office of Rep. Jamila Prayapal

Today, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal demanded the release of individuals being held at Seattle airport by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as a result of President Trump’s executive order banning refugees and immigrants from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

“This executive order is absolutely inhumane and barbaric,” said Rep. Jayapal. “President Trump has banned men, women, and children seeking better lives from accessing the American dream. His xenophobic policies are not only causing mass chaos and uncertainty at our ports but exacerbating fears in the hearts of Muslims across the country.”

The CBP must be transparent about the number of people being detained, their legal status, and must provide them with access to attorneys. CBP authorities have not provided any information on the numbers of people detained. It is unclear how many are legal permanent residents, visa-holders, or refugees. According to one Somali family, a family member was turned away and put back on a plane.

Jayapal urges family members of those who are detained to contact the Northwest Immigrants Rights Project at outreach@nwirp.org for assistance.

“This is not the America I know,” said Jayapal. “We are a compassionate nation that welcomes people with open arms, no matter their nationality or religion. We will not let this President destroy our American values. In the streets and in the courts, we will fight these policies to the bitter end by building a mountain of resistance against him.”