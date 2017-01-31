Q13 Fox News
2000 jam SeaTac Airport in protest of Trump immigration ban
An estimated 2000 people showed up at SeaTac Airport Saturday night to protest the detention or sending back of immigrants due to President Trump's executive order that barred entry for four months of people from seven nations.
Demonstrations also took place at airports in New Jersey, San Francisco, Portland, Oregon, Denver, Colorado, and Dallas.
More protests are scheduled Sunday in Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington, and Chicago, primarily at airports.
