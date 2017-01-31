Port of Seattle will hold another open house regarding its 3,000 tree-cutting project

By Gwen Davis

Worried about the future of nearly 3,000 trees in SeaTac and surrounding areas? On Feb. 1, the Port of Seattle will hold another open house to discuss their tree-cutting plans, known as the “Airport Flight Corridor Safety Program”.

The community has anxiously been hearing about the Port’s tree-cutting project over the past several months. In late 2016, the Port Commission voted to modify the first phase of the project after listening to concerns from the public. This open house will provide another opportunity for the community to be updated on the current work being done.



Already, the Port has started removing trees on Port property on the airfield’s west-side, with promises to plant low-growing trees and shrubs in the coming months.

The open house will take place:

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: SeaTac Community Center, 13735 24th Ave. S., SeaTac, WA.

