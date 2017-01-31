Des Moines Councilman Kaplan calls it quits

After 20 years of community service

Dear Friends, Family, Supporters, and Residents of

Des Moines,

After sixteen years in local elective office, and

twenty straight years of working on city-related issues, I’ve decided that this

will be my last year to serve as a Councilmember here in Des

Moines.

For twenty years, together with fellow city

Councilmembers and dedicated citizens of Des Moines, we’ve made tremendous

progress building and growing an economic/business base in Des Moines, assured

that crucial City services could be sustained into the foreseeable future;

adopted financially sustainable budgeting that didn’t rely on sales tax

equalization money from the state; and maintained a safe, livable community for

everyone to enjoy.

If we continue to do the

things we’ve been doing, Des Moines’ future is exceedingly

bright.



I’m humbled by the support you’ve given me over the

years, and the kind words shared with me both publicly and privately. My fellow Councilmembers continue to work diligently for what’s best for

the city of Des Moines as a whole and share our love for our

community. When you get

the opportunity, please thank them for all they do on behalf of all Des Moines

citizens.

Being a Councilmember requires many hours of reading,

studying, learning, listening, meeting, negotiating, debating, and working with

others to attain the goals we all set out to achieve. Often, we need to work alongside people who are passionate about the

issues, but may not have a full picture or the full facts that lead to a

decision … or the fact that the City is hamstrung legally to have to follow

certain paths … or that some decisions are best for the City as a whole, even if

it has impacts on particular neighborhoods. I’ve served with honesty, and have done my best to

communicate and engage with all constituents … talking at public forums, and

answering nearly every phone call, email or letter I’ve

received.

To my fellow Councilmembers, Thank you for entrusting

me as Mayor for four years.

That opportunity allowed me to

see a variety of things accomplished, most notably bringing the FAA to the Des

Moines Creek Business Park, and the alignment of Sound Transit’s Link light rail

following the path best suited for Des Moines. We’ve accomplished a great deal by working together

as a team.

To friends and family, without your love and support

I would never have had the opportunity to serve. I was meant to serve my community, and you helped make that come

true.

Thank you and I love

you.

And to the citizens of Des Moines who voted for me,

thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you. I’m honored to have had your

trust.

Fondly,

Dave Kaplan

Councilmember

City of Des Moines,

Washington