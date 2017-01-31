Des Moines restaurant closed by health department

Los 3 Cochinitos located at 19616 Des Moines Memorial Dr., SeaTac 98148 was closed by a Public Health food inspector on January 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm for the following food safety violations:

• Operating without a valid permit

• Imminent health hazard: no hot water

• No restrooms available

The establishment will be reopened once the inspector confirms that these issues have been resolved.

The Food Establishment Closures homepage is online at www.kingcounty.gov/health/closures