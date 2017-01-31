Des Moines restaurant closed by health department
Los 3 Cochinitos located at 19616 Des Moines Memorial Dr., SeaTac 98148 was closed by a Public Health food inspector on January 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm for the following food safety violations:
• Operating without a valid permit
• Imminent health hazard: no hot water
• No restrooms available
The establishment will be reopened once the inspector confirms that these issues have been resolved.
The Food Establishment Closures homepage is online at www.kingcounty.gov/health/closures
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.