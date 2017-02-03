Judge approves temporary restraining order slapping down Trump travel ban

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson called a press conference late on Friday afternoon to announce that the Trump ban on travel from 7 primarily muslim countries was rendered null and void through a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Court Judge James Robart.

The judge's ruling means people waiting in airports overseas, on their way to America can proceed with travel.

The ruling deals with parts "three and five" the attorney general's legal team said and favors Washington’s request for an immediate, temporary halt to the travel ban. It confirms Washington’s case that the executive order has harmed the state, in the sense that both people and business were being harmed by the President's Executive Order.



“The Constitution prevailed today,” Ferguson said. “No one is above the law — not even the President.”

The Trump Administration filed a brief last Thursday in anticipation of the Washington State legal action stating that the state did not "have standing" to bring the action. The Attorney General's office had filed a complaint in United Stated District Court naming the President and other members of the Trump Administration as defendants.

The order, put in place last Friday resulted massive demonstrations around the nation, including one with more than 2000 people at Sea-Tac Airport.

Ferguson said,, "This is a nation of laws," and expected that the Federal Government would follow the law and suspend the travel ban.

The Federal government can appeal the ruling but that process could take weeks or months.