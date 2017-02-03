Sea-Tac Airport breaks ground on multi-million dollar expansion

Port of Seattle

The North Terminal at Sea-Tac Airport will undergo a multi-million dollar expansion including more gates and expanded dining and shopping areas.

Officials from the Port of Seattle and Sea-Tac Airport broke ground on Feb. 3 on a multi-million dollar project that will expand and update much of the facility's aging North Satellite plus double the dining and shopping areas.

More than 201,000 square feet will be added in the project. The number of gates will also increase from 12 to 20 with Alaska Airlines as the sole tenant of the North Terminal. Seismic retrofits and upgrades are also included.

The redesign was approved by port commissioners in September. Sea-Tac officials estimate the project will be completed by 2021.



The expansion is part of the Airport's Sustainable Master Plan that states growth is driving the need for more capacity.

The plan, a long term view of the facility, calls for 35 additional aircraft gates. Sea-Tac has 88 now and 16 additional international wide-body capable aircraft gates. The airport now has 11.