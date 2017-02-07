Police seeking public help in Hit & Run death in Burien

information from King County Sheriff

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed a pedestrian in Burien this weekend. The suspect vehicle is described as a black Honda SUV and will be missing the driver’s side mirror. (Case#C17006054)

The accident happened in the 12400 block of 1 Ave S around 3:45am on Saturday. A man driving in the area saw the victim lying next to the roadway and called 911. Police and medics arrived but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Debris left at the scene, including the driver’s side mirror, indicates the suspect vehicle is likely a black Honda SUV.

If you have information about this hit and run you are asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.