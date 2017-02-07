Keeping Track

Where area stars meet their future

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

McCluskey returns to JFK

Kennedy graduate Vince McCluskey has returned to his alma mater as the Lancers' head boys soccer coach.

McCluskey is a 2010 grad who helped the 2008 team to a state championship as a player.

Five Lancers sign up for college



Five Kennedy Catholic seniors signed letters of intent to play college sports on Wednesday.

Trevor Hoffman will play football at Montana Tech University and Jared Thurber will play for the University of Montana football team in Missoula.

Makenzie Milton opted to play golf for Bellevue College and Grayson O'Neil will play baseball at Whitworth University in Spokane.

Darien Sleeper is taking his lacrosse talents all the way to the University of Michigan.

Two Rams sign on to play football

Two members of the Mount Rainier football team also inked letters of intent on Wednesday.

JJ Young selected the Air Force Academy in Colorado, while Terrell Grier will play for Western Oregon.

Gandy scores 19 as Western wins

Mount Rainier graduate Kiana Gandy scored 19 points to lead the Western Washington University women's basketball team to a 69-54 win over Central Washington University on Thursday.

Gandy has an average of 12.1 points per game over 21 games along with a 4.3 rebounding average, 1.9 assists average, 0.6 steals average and 0.8 blocks average as a senior forward.

Brittany McPhee averaging 13.2

Mount Rainier graduate Brittany McPhee is averaging 13.2 points over 21 games for the Stanford University women's basketball team.

She also has a 4.7 rebounding average and 1.7 assists average as a junior.

Jordan McPhee scoring 11.4

Jordan McPhee, another Mount Rainier graduate, has an 11.4 scoring average for the Seattle Pacific University women's basketball team along with a 5.1 rebounding average. She also has 35 steals, 43 assists and nine blocks over 21 games as a junior.

Collier scoring 7.0 points for Huskies

Seattle Christian graduate Katie Collier is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over 22 games for the University of Washington.

The redshirt senior also has a 1.2 assists average, plus a total of 14 steals and 23 blocks.

Giomi not playing in Pac-12 games

West Seattle graduate Lydia Giomi has yet to play in a Pac-12 game as a freshman at the University of Oregon. Giomi scored seven points and hauled down seven rebounds in seven non-conference games