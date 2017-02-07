Sports Roundup for 2-3-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Thursday, Feb. 2

Girls basketball

Enumclaw 37, Mt. Rainier 29

Mount Rainier suffered a low-scoring loss at the hands of the Hornets on Thursday to be bumped from the North Puget Sound League playoffs.

Boys basketball

Seattle Lutheran 63, Bear Creek 23

Seattle Lutheran cruised past Bear Creek in a regular season SeaTac League game Thursday.



Wednesday, Feb. 1



Girls basketball

West Seattle 70, Cleveland 62

West Seattle downed the Eagles in Metro League action Wednesday.

Ballard 74, Chief Sealth 42

Ballard's Beavers bested the Lady Seahawks in a Wednesday Metro League game.

Tuesday, Jan. 31



Boys basketball

White River 62, Highline 50

The Pirates dropped Tuesday's game but still stayed alive in the South Puget Sound League playoffs.

West Seattle 46, Cleveland 45

West Seattle edged out the Eagles in Tuesday's Metro League action.

Chief Sealth 65, Ballard 62

The Seahawks also won a close game Tuesday, beating Ballard by three points.

Seattle Christian 61, Charles Wright 48

Seattle Christian clobbered Charles Wright in a Tuesday Nisqually League game.

Seattle Lutheran 55, Puget Sound Adventist 41

Seattle Lutheran was also a winner Tuesday, defeating Puget Sound Adventist.

Girls basketball

Seattle Christian 53, Charles Wright 19

The Warriors were big winners over Charles Wright in Tuesday's game.

Seattle Lutheran 54, Puget Sound Adventist 37

Seattle Lutheran downed Puget Sound Adventist on Tuesday.

Monday, Jan. 30



Girls basketball

Steilacoom 38, Highline 30

The Sentinels sunk the Pirates in Monday's SPSL tiebreaker playoff.