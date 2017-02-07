Sports Roundup for 2-3-17
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
Thursday, Feb. 2
Girls basketball
Enumclaw 37, Mt. Rainier 29
Mount Rainier suffered a low-scoring loss at the hands of the Hornets on Thursday to be bumped from the North Puget Sound League playoffs.
Boys basketball
Seattle Lutheran 63, Bear Creek 23
Seattle Lutheran cruised past Bear Creek in a regular season SeaTac League game Thursday.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Girls basketball
West Seattle 70, Cleveland 62
West Seattle downed the Eagles in Metro League action Wednesday.
Ballard 74, Chief Sealth 42
Ballard's Beavers bested the Lady Seahawks in a Wednesday Metro League game.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boys basketball
White River 62, Highline 50
The Pirates dropped Tuesday's game but still stayed alive in the South Puget Sound League playoffs.
West Seattle 46, Cleveland 45
West Seattle edged out the Eagles in Tuesday's Metro League action.
Chief Sealth 65, Ballard 62
The Seahawks also won a close game Tuesday, beating Ballard by three points.
Seattle Christian 61, Charles Wright 48
Seattle Christian clobbered Charles Wright in a Tuesday Nisqually League game.
Seattle Lutheran 55, Puget Sound Adventist 41
Seattle Lutheran was also a winner Tuesday, defeating Puget Sound Adventist.
Girls basketball
Seattle Christian 53, Charles Wright 19
The Warriors were big winners over Charles Wright in Tuesday's game.
Seattle Lutheran 54, Puget Sound Adventist 37
Seattle Lutheran downed Puget Sound Adventist on Tuesday.
Monday, Jan. 30
Girls basketball
Steilacoom 38, Highline 30
The Sentinels sunk the Pirates in Monday's SPSL tiebreaker playoff.
