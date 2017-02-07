Sports Roundup for 2-6-17

By Tim Clinton

Saturday, Feb. 4



Boys basketball

Kennedy 45, Enumclaw 32

The Lancers topped the Hornets in a North Puget Sound League playoff at Auburn-Riverside on Saturday.

Kennedy Catholic advances to host Kentridge for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.

Fife 72, Highline 64

Highline stays alive despite Saturday's South Puget Sound League 2A playoff loss, taking on Olympic in a 6 p.m. Wednesday game at Foss.

Seattle Lutheran 76, Crosspoint 63

Seattle Lutheran of West Seattle continued to enjoy regular Sea-Tac B League season success, defeating Crosspoint on Saturday.

Girls basketball

Crosspoint 31, Seattle Lutheran 29

Seattle Lutheran came up two points shy against Crosspoint in a low-scoring game Saturday.



Wrestling

SPSL Mountain Tournament

Evergreen snagged seventh and Foster eighth in Saturday's South Puget Sound League Mountain Division Tournament with 80 and 70 points, respectively.

Kirby Bui of Evergreen won the 106-pound division championship, defeating Juan Foley of Foss by pin in 3:13.

SPSL Sound Tournament

Highline captured second place as a team in the SPSL Sound Division tournament, scoring 208 points behind the 361.5 total of Orting.

Tyee took seventh with 50 points.

Kevin Plenh Romero won for Highline at 106 pounds, 6-0, over John Pham of Renton and Lazaro Lobillo of Tyee then took second at 120 with a 6-1 championship loss to Chrys Cenkush of Orting.

Highline's Ty Shanklin took second at 160 pounds with a 3-1 loss to Ahmad Jumper of Steilacoom and teammate Eli Werner was second at 182 with a loss in 3:19 to Darius Gilchrist of Orting.

Jonavan Omar was second for the Pirates at 195, losing, 9-2, to Dylan Amadeo of Orting in the final.

Gymnastics

2A NPSL Tournament

Highline snagged second as a team in the 2A NPSL gymnastics tournament Saturday with 126.50 total points behind the 129.625 total of Renton. Evergreen finished fourth with 115.550 points and Tyee took sixth with 81.425.

Boys swimming

West Central District

Kennedy Catholic claimed second place in Saturday's meet with 190 points behind the whopping 483 of Curtis. Mount Rainier took 12th with 79.

Friday, Feb. 3



Boys basketball

Mt. Rainier 66, Auburn 52

Mount Rainier scored a NPSL playoff victory over the Trojans in the Auburn-Riverside gymnasium Friday.

The Rams advance to play a road game against Emerald Ridge at 7 p.m. Thursday to open West Central District action.