Sportswatch for Feb. 7-14

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High school

Boys basketball

Metro League tournament action opens Tuesday, when West Seattle hosts Seattle Prep for a 5 p.m. game.

The winner plays in the championship semifinals at 5:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Washington.

Chief Sealth waits until Wednesday for its tournament opener, hosting Roosevelt for a 7 p.m. game in its own gymnasium.

Chief Sealth will be the site of more games Thursday and Friday, with the boys championship game played at 8 p.m.

Sea-King District action opens Saturday.

Seattle Christian, meanwhile, wraps up its regular season with a 7 p.m. home game against Cascade Christian on Tuesday.

Highline faces a 6 p.m. playoff at Foss High School in Tacoma (next to Cheney Stadium) against Olympic, and Kennedy Catholic hosts Kentridge for a playoff at 7 p.m. Thursday as Mount Rainier travels to Emerald Ridge.

Playoff action will continue Saturday at times to be determined.



Girls basketball



West Seattle hosts Cleveland at 7 p.m. Tuesday as Chief Sealth entertains Franklin.

A win for the Wildcats would advance them into the Metro League championship semifinals at 3:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Washington. Wednesday's winners play for the championship at 5:45 p.m. Friday at the Chief Sealth gymnasium.

Chief Sealth itself is trying to get to Thursday district qualifying action.

The Sea-King District tournament opens Saturday.

Seattle Christian hosts Cascade Christian for its regular season finale at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Pros

Thunderbirds

Seattle is in Victoria for Canadian Hockey League action at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday before coming home to the Showare Center in Kent to face the Tri-City Americans at 7:35 p.m. Friday and the Portland Winterhawks at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Thunderbirds visit the Kelowna Rockets at 2 p.m. Monday and host Red Deer at 7:05 p.m. next Tuesday.

Stars

Tacoma's professional indoor soccer team is in St. Louis for 3:05 p.m. action Sunday.

Colleges

Husky men

Washington visits Colorado for 7 p.m. action Thursday and drops in on Utah for a 1:30 p.m. Pac-12 men's basketball game Saturday.

Both games will be aired on FS1.

Husky women

The Huskies host Arizona for an 8 p.m. game Friday and Arizona State for 5 p.m. action Sunday.

The Pac-12 network will carry both games live.

Cougar men

Washington State University visits Utah at 6 p.m. Thursday and Colorado at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Pac-12 network will show Thursday's game and ESPNU will broadcast Sunday's.

Cougar women

The Cougars host Arizona State for a 7 p.m. game Friday and Arizona at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Pac-12 network airing both games.

Redhawks men

Seattle University visits Chicago State at 5 p.m. Thursday and UMKC at the same time Saturday.

Redhawks women

The Redhawks entertain Chicago State at 7 p.m. Thursday and UMKC at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Bulldogs men

Gonzaga visits Loyola Marymount for 7 p.m. action Thursday ad Saint Mary's at 7 p.m. Saturday.

ROOT Sports Northwest will show Thursday's game and ESPN 2 will air Saturday's.

Bulldogs women

Loyola Marymount pays a 6 p.m. visit to Gonzaga on Thursday and Saint Mary's comes to Spokane at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Falcons men

Northwest Nazarene invades Seattle Pacific University for a 5:15 p.m. game Thursday and Central Washington University visits at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

St. Martin's comes to Brougham Pavilion at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Falcons women

Seattle Pacific University entertains Western Washington University for a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday and Simon Fraser at 2 p.m. Saturday for homecoming.