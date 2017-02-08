City of Burien Hosts Film Contest to Protect Local Watershed

PSA Contest Open to High School Student Filmmakers in Burien

The City of Burien is pleased to announce its first annual public service announcement (PSA) film contest. This year, the contest theme is stormwater pollution—why it’s a problem and how to reduce it. The contest gives student filmmakers an opportunity to both practice their filmmaking skills and help protect the environment. Films should cover both problems and solutions related to stormwater pollution.

Stormwater runoff is rain that falls on streets, rooftops or other developed land, picking up and mixing with what's on the ground. The polluted runoff then rushes into nearby gutters and storm drains and flows directly into Puget Sound's streams, lakes, rivers and bays. In most areas, stormwater runoff enters these waters without being cleaned of pollutants. This is causing serious damage to our watershed. Most of the four million people who live in the Puget Sound region contribute to stormwater pollution every day.

“Protecting our watershed requires all of our residents to be involved,” says Mary Eidmann, Stormwater Outreach Specialist for the City of Burien. “We not only need to raise awareness about the problem, but also offer solutions. We hope Burien high school students will rise to the challenge and use their creativity for the public good.”

The contest is open only to high school students who either attend high school in Burien or who live in Burien. Videos must be no longer than 60 seconds. The winning PSAs will premiere on May 2 at the Burien Film Office Happy Hour at The Tin Theater. Three winners will be selected. Prizes will include:

• First place: $300 cash and a feature in Burien Magazine. The film will also be broadcast as a preview at the Tin Theater throughout the month of May.

• Second place: $45 gift card to Burien Press and three “I Love B-Town” T-shirts.

• Third place: Bowling party for 10 bowlers at HiLine Lanes.

The contest is sponsored by the City of Burien, Burien Press, Discover Burien, The Tin Theater and HiLine Lanes. Learn more about the contest, including rules for entry at: www.burienwa.gov/psa.

