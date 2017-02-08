Medzo Gelato Bar and Travel Cafe

Ribbon cutting is Feb. 10

Discover Burien is proud to announce new member Medzo Gelato Bar and Travel Café! We would like to personally invite you in helping us host the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, February 10th at 12 pm. Join us for Gelato and Italian Hot Chocolate samples, door prizes and a look into their new location in Olde Burien.

Medzo Gelato Bar and Travel Café offers artisan Italian gelato and sorbets made with organic dairy and natural ingredients. Formerly 5-star rated Gelarto on Alki Beach, Medzo (short for Mediterranean Zone) will offer the same world-class products in a family-friendly environment…but with a twist. In this unique travel café, their 21 and over guests can enjoy dessert wines, sangria or liqueur drizzles in the comfort of a warm and cozy environment, which also offers light food and small bites for those craving a savory experience.

Fareed and Jennifer Al-Abboud are the owner-operators and Burien residents. Please join us in welcoming them to our community. They are located at 917 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien. Take a look at their website to learn more about them and so see all the specials they offer throughout the entire month of February at http://www.medzogelatobar.com/.

