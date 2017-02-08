The new Burien Arts Pop-Up Gallery program continues in February with exhibits at Burien City Hall and Burien Actors Theatre.

Now that we have some relief from the snow, it's time to get out and about and take in the February art shows!

The Burien City Hall exhibit features collage artist Linda McClamrock in a show entitled, Every Season Has Its Own Beauty. The exhibit runs to Feb. 28 and is open to the public during City business hours, 8 AM-5 PM, Monday – Friday. Take the elevator from the first floor lobby by the Library to reach the Burien City Hall on the third floor.



Linda is a self-taught artist who uses primarily recycled paper with acrylic paint to create her beautiful and whimsical collages. She loves creating something imaginative out of materials that would otherwise be thrown away. Linda does all the work herself and gives 10% of sales to charity.

She started creating her collages about five years ago. “I always considered myself a musician and not an artist,” she said. “What joy to be surprised in middle age by a new thing I not only could do, but do well!”

A business graduate of the University of WA, Linda worked for Nordstrom for 15 years as a Software Engineer, Web Software Engineer Applied Solutions Architect, and Enterprise Applied Business Architect.

In our second February location at the Burien Actors Theatre, we are proud to host the first exhibit of photos by the Artful Activists of the Backbone Campaign in a show called Love Wins. The exhibit runs in conjunction with the Theatre’s current offering Sex with Strangers. The Theatre is located at 14501 4th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98166.

Meet the photographers and artists Jeff Dunnicliff, Denise Henrikson, Lisa Marcus, and Laura Daughenbaugh on opening night, Friday February 10, during intermission. Backbone Campaign Directors Bill Moyer, Amy Morrison, and Eric Ross will also attend.

The photos feature ordinary people expressing their love and passion for Puget Sound while raising awareness about environmental stewardship.

Sex with Strangers is an inspired look at relationships and love in the digital age. Social media and social science meet head-on in this modern comedy. Tickets for opening night are going fast, so please visit the website ASAP at http://www.burienactorstheatre.org/