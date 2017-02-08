Pancake breakfast in Des Moines is Feb. 10

here will be a pancake breakfast and meet and greet Friday, Feb. 10 at the Des Moines Activity Center to introduce The Adriana , a senior living facility.

Village Concepts, a third generation family-owned business helping seniors thrive in retirement and assisted living communities throughout Washington state, is excited to announce a pancake breakfast with The Adriana co-owner Brian Scalabrine, a former NBA Boston Celtics player, Highline College student and elder care advocate



For Scalabrine, the desire to support senior housing efforts stems from childhood, when he would visit his grandparents in their mobile home park. Puzzled by the complacency surrounding the inexcusable treatment of the elderly, Scalabrine has been searching for a better solution for senior housing ever since. Investing $23 million into The Adriana is his way of giving back and honoring the countless contributions wiser generations have made.



The opening of The Adriana will help fulfill the need for affordable housing for seniors and contribute to the revitalization goals of Des Moines’ marina district. New residents will be able to stroll through the nearby Saltwater State Park, visit the public library or take classes at Highline Community College. The Adriana will feature 119 units spanning across five stories.

The event will take place at 2045 S. 216th Street, Des Moines.

