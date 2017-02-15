Bedroom meets digital era in thoughtful comedy

Sex with Strangers at Burien Actors Theatre

Passion, ambition and the Internet become inextricably entangled in the thoughtful comedy Sex with Strangers at Burien Actors Theatre. Performances of this Washington State premiere, written by Laure Eason, run Feb. 10 through March 5.

The Burien Actors Theatre production features specialty drinks themed to the show and plenty of free on-site parking, plus an opening night party.

“SEX WITH STRANGERS”

Olivia, an attractive and talented but underappreciated mid-career writer, is unexpectedly trapped in a secluded, snowed-in B&B with Ethan, an equally attractive and wildly successful young blogger. Her latest novel is an unsung masterpiece; his blog of his “sexcapades” is being made into a movie. She prefers books; he prefers eBooks. She is anonymous; he has half a million Twitter followers. Opposites soon attract – passionately – as each realizes they want more of what the other has. But the closer they get, the more they must confront the murky side of ambition, success and the digital era…

This show is suggested for ages 13-plus due to some adult content and language.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at Burien Actors Theatre, 14501 4th Ave. S.W. in Burien.

Ticket prices range from $7 to $20. Student tickets are just $10. Enjoy an opening weekend deals: Tickets on opening night, Feb. 10, include free admission to the opening night party. On Saturday, Feb. 11 all tickets are half price and on Sunday, Feb. 12, known as Seven Buck Sunday, admission is just $7.

For tickets, special deals or other information, go to www.burienactorstheatre.org or call 206-242-5180.

Sex with Strangers is sponsored by 4Culture and Pickled & Preserved.

THE CAST, DIRECTOR AND DESIGNERS

Co-stage directors Rochelle Flynn and Maggie Larrick direct the talented cast of Alexandra Novotny (Olivia) and J. Woody Lotts (Ethan)

Designers for the show are: Albie Clementi, set; Zanna Paulson, lighting; Cyndi Baumgardner, props; Tucker O’Connor, costumes; and Eric Dickman, sound.

ABOUT BURIEN ACTORS THEATRE

Exciting live theater has been a tradition in Burien since 1955. Incorporated in 1980, Burien Actors Theatre (BAT) has been a leading producer of quality live theater serving residents of the Seattle and south Puget Sound areas.

Burien Actors Theatre gives audiences an intriguing and invigorating theatre experience with unusual and fantastical productions they can’t see on film or see anywhere else. The company’s mission is to treat audiences to productions of the highest artistic integrity that excite, engage and involve both the local and expanding theatrical communities in the Puget Sound region.

BAT is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) entity and operates on revenue from ticket sales, donations, grants, sponsorships and volunteers.

