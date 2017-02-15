Discover Burien Announces the winners of the Best of Burien Awards to be presented March 10th 2017

Discover Burien “Best of Burien” awards to be presented to this year’s winners on March 10th at the annual ‘Best of Burien’ Dinner and Auction fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10th at the Burien Community Center, located at 14700 6th Ave SW.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the survey to choose the recipients of these community awards.

Discover Burien is proud to congratulate and announce this year’s award recipients.

Educator of the year: Gloria Witters-Burien Cooperative Pre-school

Best Burien Restaurant: Elliot Bay Brewhouse and Pub

Best Burien Beverage: The Point, “Get to the point” Cocktail

Exemplary Service Award: Dr. Aaron Collins, Collins Chiropractic

Charity of the Year: Burien Actors Theatre

Public Servant of the Year: Chris Craig, City of Burien

Audacious Innovator: Eliav Cohen, Seattle Ballooning

Burien Hero: Dr. Aaron Collins

Jeff Kearney Award: Jorden Amantea

Business Leader of the Year: Daniel Keane, Serenza Salon

You’re invited to join Burien’s community and business leaders to support the nonprofit service organization, Discover Burien, at its annual fundraiser and awards dinner event the “Best of Burien: Building a vibrant community through engagement”.



Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Discover Burien office located at 427 SW 152nd St in Burien. Tickets include dinner and drinks at $40 for Discover Burien Members or $50 for non-members. The dinner is an opportunity to sample food from a variety of Burien restaurants. You will also have a chance to bid on amazing silent auction items ranging from theatre tickets to gift certificates. All proceeds from the event will benefit Discover Burien and support their mission and programs to create and sustain a thriving and vibrant community in Burien.

This is the organizations largest annual fundraiser and is an opportunity to recognize dedicated community members who have made a real difference in Burien.

For more information please visit www.discoverburien.org , or call (206) 433-2882

ABOUT DISCOVER BURIEN The Discover Burien Association is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation working on economic development, business recruitment & retention, education, promotion and marketing of the Burien community. We are a membership based organization, but do not limit our services to only members, we include the entire Burien business community. We work with Burien businesses to find solutions to their problems to help educate or direct to resources that are available. We also work as a liaison between businesses and city hall to help streamline issues.

