The Environmental Science Center invites you to the Seaside Soirée

Have a whale of a time at a (sea) star studded evening benefiting local students!

Burien/Normandy Cove, January 30 – Please join the Environmental Science Center (ESC) naturalists, staff and community to celebrate another successful year providing experiential environmental education for South King County students! The Seaside Soirée is on Saturday, March 4th at 5:00pm at the Normandy Park Cove, 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park, WA 98166. A ten-minute drive south of Burien, the Cove is nestled between Miller and Walker Creeks, where students in our Salmon Heroes program visit during the fall.

The evening’s program will include a previous student speaker, Surbhi Ghadia ,who now studies oceanography at the University of Washington. We will also unveil our new video featuring footage of ESC’s impact on students during our Beach and Salmon Heroes programs in South King County.

The evening will include drawings for high value gift packages including Alaska Airlines tickets, a flight simulation, resort and spa gift certificates, a dinner with Dennis Hays and more! Attendees will have the chance to earn an extra drink ticket by playing environmentally themed carnival games during the cocktail hour. The naturalists that make our programs possible will be in attendance to answer any nature-related inquiry.



Madre’s Kitchen will be serving French themed cuisine with a competitive dessert dash afterward. Beer and wine will be available throughout the night, as well as the infamous wine wall with a chance to nab a bottle of Dom Perignon!

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at www.envsciencecenter.org/seaside-soiree. Please RSVP by February 24th.

Proceeds from this event will support over 9,000 students receive environmental education that will focus on continued curiosity, scientific inquiry and environmental stewardship.

For questions or concerns, contact Emelia Williams at (206) 248-4266 or emelia@envsciencecenter.org. For more information about the Environmental Science Center, visit:

www.envsciencecenter.org

