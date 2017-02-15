Meet the Finalists for the New Evergreen High School Principal

Attend a Principal Candidate Forum on Wednesday, February 15

The small schools on the Evergreen Campus are unifying as a single school under the leadership of one principal. We invite students, families, and the community to join us for a Principal Candidate Forum to meet the two finalists for the new principal at Evergreen High School.



Principal Candidate Forum

Wednesday, February 15

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Evergreen Campus Cafeteria

830 SW 116th St.

Seattle, WA 98146



At the forum, attendees will have an opportunity to ask the finalists questions and provide the district feedback.



Vietnamese and Spanish interpreters will be available at the meeting.



Learn more about the reunification process at highlineschools.org/highschools.