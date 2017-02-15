Seattle Christian boys win at Chimacum

Courtesy Article by Gerardo Bolong

Nisqually League No. 3 Seattle Christian displayed its big artillery early and rarely stopped the pounding in a 72-42 shelling of the Chimacum Cowboys on Sat., Feb. 11, at Chimacum High School to win its first round West Central District III 1A tournament boys basketball game and advance to a 7:45 p.m. double-elimination section of district play on Wed., Feb. 15, at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma against Nisqually 1A League titlist Vashon Island.

Chimacum finished its season at 4-14.

The Warriors split their two-game series with the Pirates, defeating Vashon 65-57 on Jan. 10 while dropping a 52-47 verdict on Jan. 27.



The Warrior inside game, led by junior Zac VanderLey's career-high and game-high 34 points, completely terrorized the Cowboy interior defense from the outset although the Olympic League representative kept pace with its foe in early action.

High intensity began early with steady passing and good shot selection that was abetted by an SC opportunistic defense. Height advantage rested clearly with the Nisqually League team.

Quarter scores favored the visitors, 15-10, 16-6, 20-12, 21-14.

Senior Dalton Saggau and the returning six-foot, five-inch junior Spencer Howell added double figures with 18 and 13, respectively. Forward Harrison Hohimer scored four points and guard Evan Toy notched three points.

Joseph Richey and Issac Purser led the Cowboys with 12 points each.