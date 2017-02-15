Sports Roundup for 2-13-17

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Saturday, Feb. 11

Boys basketball

Kennedy 62, Puyallup 50

Kennedy Catholic stayed alive in the West Central District Class 4A tournament by posting a win over Puyallup on Saturday.

The Lancers advance to play Emerald Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Tahoma High School.

Mt. Rainier 69, Auburn-Riverside 61

Mount Rainier outgunned Auburn-Riverside Saturday to also stay alive in the West Central District Class 4A tournament and will now take on Kentridge at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers High School.

Seattle Lutheran 42, LaConner 38

Seattle Lutheran got off to a quick state in the Class 2B Tri-District tournament by posting a home win over LaConner Saturday.

The Saints will play for the No. 1 state berth at 6 p.m. Thursday against Orcas Island at Sedro Woolley.



Thursday, Feb. 9

Boys basketball

Kentridge 75, Kennedy 72

The Lancers were edged by the Chargers in their district opener Thursday.

Emerald Ridge 62, Mt. Rainier 55

The Rams also lost their district opener Thursday.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Boys basketball

Olympic 70, Highline 57

Highline took a loss in its 2A West Central District opener Wednesday and will return to action with a 6 p.m. Tuesday game against River Ridge at Curtis High School.

Seattle Lutheran 72, Auburn Adventist 45

Seattle Lutheran finished 14-0 in SeaTac B League play with Wednesday's win.

Girls basketball

Friday Harbor 33, Seattle Lutheran 13

Seattle Lutheran dropped its season finale to Friday Harbor on Wednesday.