Sportswatch for Feb. 14-21

Sports events worth keeping an eye on

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

High schools

Boys basketball

West Seattle opens Sea-King District tournament action in the second round Tuesday, taking on Ballard in a 5:30 p.m. game at the Chief Sealth gymnasium.

Highline is at Curtis High School at 6 p.m. that day playing River Ridge in the 2A West Central District tournament.

Kennedy plays Emerald Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Tahoma and Mount Rainier plays Kentridge at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers.

Seattle Lutheran is off until Thursday, when it plays Orcas Island in a 6 p.m. game for No. 1 state 2B seeding at Sedro Woolley.



Girls basketball

West Seattle plays Garfield in 3 p.m. Sea-King District action at Bellevue College on Tuesday.

Gymnastics

The state meet at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall opens Thursday, with the Class 1A/2A/3A individual competition at 11:30 a.m. and team action at 4:15 p.m.

Individual finals start at 11 a.m. Friday.

Class 4A individuals open at 1:30 p.m. Friday, with the team competition at 5:40 p.m.

Individual finals run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Wrestling

State wrestling competition runs Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.

Session one goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday and Session two from 3:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.

Session three is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and the Session four finals from 2-8 p.m. Saturday.

Boys swimming

The King County Aquatic Center is hosting state action Friday and Saturday in Federal Way.

Class 4A preliminaries start at 9:45 a.m. Friday, with the 2A at 2 p.m. and the 3A at 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A finals begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the 2A at 2:15 p.m. and 3A at 7 p.m.

Pros

Mariners

Pitchers and catcher report Peoria, Ariz. Tuesday to officially open spring training for the Seattle Mariners.

Thunderbirds

Seattle hosts Red Deer for a 7:05 p.m. Canadian Hockey League match at the Showare Center in Kent on Tuesday, before visiting the Tri-City Americans at 7:05 p.m. Friday and hosting the Portland Winterhawks at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Thunderbirds visit Portland at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Stars

Tacoma visits the Ontario Fury for 7:05 p.m. action Thursday.

Colleges

Husky men

The University of Washington men's basketball team hosts Arizona State for 8 p.m. action Thursday and Arizona for a 5 p.m. contest Saturday.

Thursday's game can be seen on FS1 and Saturday's on ESPN or ESPN2.

Husky women

Washington visits UCLA at 8 p.m. Friday and USA at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Both games will be televised on the Pac-12 cable network.

Cougar men

Washington State University gets a 6 p.m. visit from Arizona in Pullman on Thursday before entertaining Arizona State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday's action will be carried on FS1 and Saturday's on the Pac-12 network.

Cougar women

The Cougars visit USC at 6 p.m. Friday and UCLA at 11 a.m. Sunday with both games on Pac-12 cable.

Redhawks men

Seattle University entertains Grand Canyon at 7 p.m. Thursday and CSU Bakersfield at the same time Saturday.

Redhawks women

The Lady Redhawks visit Grand Canyon for a 6 p.m. game Thursday and drop in on CSU Bakersfield at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Bulldogs men

San Francisco comes to Spokane for 6 p.m. action Thursday and Pacific arrives for a 1 p.m. game Saturday, with ROOT Sports televising both.

Bulldogs women

Gonzaga visits San Francisco at 7 p.m. Thursday and drops in on Pacific for 2 p.m. action Saturday.

Falcons men

Seattle Pacific University hosts St. Martin's for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday before visiting Montana State Billings at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Falcons women

Seattle Pacific University goes to Alaska Fairbanks for an 8 p.m. game Thursday before visiting Alaska Anchorage at 6 p.m. Saturday.