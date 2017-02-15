Sportswatch for Feb. 14-21
By Tim Clinton
SPORTS EDITOR
High schools
Boys basketball
West Seattle opens Sea-King District tournament action in the second round Tuesday, taking on Ballard in a 5:30 p.m. game at the Chief Sealth gymnasium.
Highline is at Curtis High School at 6 p.m. that day playing River Ridge in the 2A West Central District tournament.
Kennedy plays Emerald Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Tahoma and Mount Rainier plays Kentridge at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers.
Seattle Lutheran is off until Thursday, when it plays Orcas Island in a 6 p.m. game for No. 1 state 2B seeding at Sedro Woolley.
Girls basketball
West Seattle plays Garfield in 3 p.m. Sea-King District action at Bellevue College on Tuesday.
Gymnastics
The state meet at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall opens Thursday, with the Class 1A/2A/3A individual competition at 11:30 a.m. and team action at 4:15 p.m.
Individual finals start at 11 a.m. Friday.
Class 4A individuals open at 1:30 p.m. Friday, with the team competition at 5:40 p.m.
Individual finals run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wrestling
State wrestling competition runs Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.
Session one goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday and Session two from 3:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
Session three is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and the Session four finals from 2-8 p.m. Saturday.
Boys swimming
The King County Aquatic Center is hosting state action Friday and Saturday in Federal Way.
Class 4A preliminaries start at 9:45 a.m. Friday, with the 2A at 2 p.m. and the 3A at 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A finals begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the 2A at 2:15 p.m. and 3A at 7 p.m.
Pros
Mariners
Pitchers and catcher report Peoria, Ariz. Tuesday to officially open spring training for the Seattle Mariners.
Thunderbirds
Seattle hosts Red Deer for a 7:05 p.m. Canadian Hockey League match at the Showare Center in Kent on Tuesday, before visiting the Tri-City Americans at 7:05 p.m. Friday and hosting the Portland Winterhawks at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
The Thunderbirds visit Portland at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Stars
Tacoma visits the Ontario Fury for 7:05 p.m. action Thursday.
Colleges
Husky men
The University of Washington men's basketball team hosts Arizona State for 8 p.m. action Thursday and Arizona for a 5 p.m. contest Saturday.
Thursday's game can be seen on FS1 and Saturday's on ESPN or ESPN2.
Husky women
Washington visits UCLA at 8 p.m. Friday and USA at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Both games will be televised on the Pac-12 cable network.
Cougar men
Washington State University gets a 6 p.m. visit from Arizona in Pullman on Thursday before entertaining Arizona State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday's action will be carried on FS1 and Saturday's on the Pac-12 network.
Cougar women
The Cougars visit USC at 6 p.m. Friday and UCLA at 11 a.m. Sunday with both games on Pac-12 cable.
Redhawks men
Seattle University entertains Grand Canyon at 7 p.m. Thursday and CSU Bakersfield at the same time Saturday.
Redhawks women
The Lady Redhawks visit Grand Canyon for a 6 p.m. game Thursday and drop in on CSU Bakersfield at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bulldogs men
San Francisco comes to Spokane for 6 p.m. action Thursday and Pacific arrives for a 1 p.m. game Saturday, with ROOT Sports televising both.
Bulldogs women
Gonzaga visits San Francisco at 7 p.m. Thursday and drops in on Pacific for 2 p.m. action Saturday.
Falcons men
Seattle Pacific University hosts St. Martin's for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday before visiting Montana State Billings at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Falcons women
Seattle Pacific University goes to Alaska Fairbanks for an 8 p.m. game Thursday before visiting Alaska Anchorage at 6 p.m. Saturday.
