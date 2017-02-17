Noise testing scheduled at Des Moines Elementary & Highline High School

Port of Seattle will conduct noise testing on Tuesday, February 21

information from Highline Public Schools

On Tuesday, February 21, the Port of Seattle is conducting noise testing at Des Moines Elementary and Highline High School as part of their continued partnership with Highline Public Schools on noise mitigation.

Loudspeakers will be set up outside the schools, and noise levels will be measured outside and inside the buildings.

Testing at Des Moines Elementary will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Testing at Highline High School will be conducted from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Students will be out of school on mid-winter break on Tuesday.