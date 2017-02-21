Crab Feed to Recharge Evergreen Wolverine Booster Club

Organizers say it’s time to show the love as Evergreen High School Reunites

Burien, WA– Are you a White Center resident? Are you an Evergreen High School alum or supporter? Here is a chance to make a tangible difference for students at Evergreen High School--for the price of a fresh crab dinner.

White Center community leaders are recharging the Evergreen Wolverine Booster Club. This is a crab feed by the community, for the community, to eat delicious food together, listen to live music by Island Soul, and--don’t miss this part--raise money to benefit the students of Evergreen High School.

The three small schools on the Evergreen campus are unifying as Evergreen High School starting next fall.



The Evergreen Wolverine Booster Club is a partnership of parents, teachers, coaches, and alumni coming together to support students. The club has been dormant for a number of years. “The Evergreen community and school staff are making a valiant attempt to revive a once active and proud booster club,” said Terri McMahan, director of athletics for Highline Public Schools.



Two of the organizers behind the effort to rebuild the booster club are longtime White Center residents Pat Thompson and Tyrone Curry.



Thompson is president of the booster club. She also directs the YES Foundation of White Center, and with her brother Jack Thompson, former NFL quarterback, is a regular supporter of White Center area schools and youth through a long list of outreach programs and partnerships.



Curry is a Highline school board member from the Evergreen Service Area as well as a former Evergreen custodian, longtime coach, and White Center Eagles member. He has helped coach track at Evergreen for years and usually buys a dozen pairs of running shoes out of his own pocket each year to assist students who need them in order to participate and compete. Lucky for Evergreen Curry won the lottery some years back, and he has a generous spirit.



“We are rallying this community to come together to support the students who attend Evergreen,” said Curry. “Let’s establish a consistent network of supporters, volunteers, and fundraisers to lift our own boat and pull together for the good of these young people and this neighborhood.”

It’s simple really. It starts with a crab feed. It isn’t cheap, but then fresh crab isn’t cheap either. “And what price do you put on helping to even the playing field--maybe literally--for the young people of our community?” asks Thompson. “We are White Center. We have strength and community power and alumni that have barely been tapped.”

Make plans for a fun, local evening out with live music, succulent crab, and the vibrant White Center community that describes itself as “not so white and not so centered!” A longtime schools supporter, the White Center Eagles are donating the venue and have secured a donation of crab from Alaska.



Evergreen High School is reuniting as a community hub with increased opportunities, a personalized experience, dual language, strong extra-curricular programs, and a world-class education. It’s a perfect time to send a powerful message to the students and staff of this local high school: “We ALL belong, and we believe in you!”

Saturday, March 4, from 5 – 9 p.m.

White Center Fraternal Order of the Eagles

10452 15th Ave SW, Seattle, WA



Music by Island Soul.



Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Contact Pat Thompson at (206) 349-8106 or email pvthompson206@hotmail.com.



Not local but want to support the Evergreen Wolverine Booster Club? Contact Pat Thompson.