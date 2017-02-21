Gomes, Saelee shine at state gym meet

By Tim Clinton

SPORTS EDITOR

Naleia Gomes and Karissa Saelee of Mount Rainier High School both enjoyed banner days as state gymnastics action at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall concluded Saturday.

Both were competing in the individual event finals for Class 4A.

Gomes captured first place in the beam competition for the Rams, scoring a 9.475.



She also took second in the bars competition with a score of 9.375.

Saelee broke into the top seven in all four events.

She finished fourth in the vault with a 9.45 and tied for fifth place in the floor exercise with another 9.45.

Saelee snagged seventh place in the bars with a 9.0 and seventh in the beam with an 8.975.

Saelee was coming off a second place finish in the 4A all-around the day before, when she came through with a total score of 37.950.

Gomes placed ninth all-around with a 36.550.

Mount Rainier took eighth place as a team with a score of 160.675.

Summer Kramer of West Seattle also fared well at the meet in the 1A/2A/3A portion.

Kramer captured 33rd in the all-around with a 32.900 total and tied for seventh in the vault finals with two other competitors at 9.375.