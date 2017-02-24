Woman struck and killed in likely hit and run in Burien

A woman was struck by a car and killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run incident in front of Highline High School Friday night about 6:50pm according to the King County Sheriff's office.

Highline High School is located at 222 South 152nd Street. The exact location of the incident was not disclosed but she was an adult female attending an event there.

At this time there are no witnesses and no description of the vehicle.