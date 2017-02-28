Arthur Reeves Ratcliffe, MD

Arthur Reeves Ratcliffe, MD passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017 in Bainbridge Island, Washington. Art was born on September 4, 1931 in Seattle Washington. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1949 where he won the Bausch and Lomb science medal in 1948. He went on to attend the University of Washington where he belonged to the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and graduated with a BS in Chemistry. He married the love of his life, Giovanna (Jill) Frost on April 24, 1953 and they had four children, Kathleen, Bonnie, Kent, and Arthur, Jr.

Arthur continued his education at the University of Washington graduating with a degree in Medicine in 1957. He was member of Phi Chi Medical fraternity. He completed an Internship at Harbor General Hospital, Los Angeles, 1957-1958, a Residency in General Surgery at Harbor General in 1958, and a Residency at UW Associated Hospital, 1959-61 in Orthopedic Surgery. During this time he completed his military commitment at the US Public Health Hospital, Staten Island, NY attaining the rank of Lt. Commander.

Arthur is survived by his wife and best friend Giovanna (Jill), his older brother Charlie Ratcliffe, his sister-in-law and his best friend, Jackie and Jim Wade; four children: Kathleen Ratcliffe-Abell, Bonnie Pizelo, Kent and Arthur Jr.; nine grandchildren: Nathan, Rebecca (Torin), Giovanna (Chase), Allen, Noah, Liam, Nicole, Sarah, and Rachel; and one great-grandson, Anders.

Arthur was a man of boundless energy and a range of interests. Most important to him was his family in which he invested all that he had. They lived life and played so well together. His personal interests involved mountain climbing, having climbed all the major peaks in Washington, travel, gardening, and Habitat for Humanity. He was a committed volunteer in his community and church, and was known as an amazingly generous and compassionate man.

A service of remembrance was held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at 2:00 in the afternoon at Rolling Bay Presbyterian Church, Bainbridge Island, Washington. Gifts in memory of Art can be sent to Habitat for Humanity.

Published in the Highline Times section of the Westside Weekly, March 3, 2017.