Isabel Herbruger

Kyle Herbruger vs Spencer Clegg (Clarkson)

Four Highline wrestlers place in top eight in state tourney

The Highline High School Pirates had four of their five wrestlers place in the top eight at the Washington State Wrestling tournament .

Junior Kevin Plenh-Romero placed 3rd in the 106 weight class.

Junior Kyle Herbruger placed 7th in the 126 weight class.

Sophmore Caylee Collins placed 4th in the 170 weight class.

Junior Jonavan Omar placed 8th in the 195 weight class.

Junior Ty Shanklin did not make the final eight after wrestling on Friday.



There were two alternates from Highline, Junior Eli Warner and Senior Carson Torres.