Goodspeed takes second twice

By Tim Clinton

Highline High School junior Tyler Goodspeed raced to second place in two events to highlight the area finishes at the state swimming and diving meet that concluded Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Goodspeed took second in the 50-yard freestyle at the Class 2A level with a time of 21.53 seconds and also took second in the 100 butterfly with a 51.52 clocking.



He also helped Highline take 23rd in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:04.90.

Andy Pham of Tyee also competed in 2A at state and finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.21.

Highline took 19th place as a team with 34 points and Tyee came in 37th with four.

West Seattle, meanwhile, took 21st in the 3A competition with 20 points on the strength of two strong finishes by Segei Dahl.

Dahl finished fifth in the 200 free in 1:45.96 and also took 11th in the 500 free in 4:50.84.

Kennedy took 12th place as a team in the 4A competition with 60 points and Mount Rainier came in 35th with four.

The Lancers placed eighth in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.00 and ninth in the 200 free relay in 1:30.95 with Mount Rainier 15th in 1:32.80.

Jack Fenster of Kennedy came in 10th in the 50 free in 22.30 and JFK was also 11th in the 400 free relay in 3:19.20.

Ian Olufson of the Lancers was 16th in the 200 free in 1:52.83 and teammate Ty Lindblom came in 24th in the 100 backstroke in 58.95.