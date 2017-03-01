Family of murder victim offer $10,000 for information

information from King County Sheriff

Family members of murder victim Timothy Hovey are offering $10,000 for information that will lead to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case. Hovey, 27, was shot on September 4th after he walked away from a party at a house in the area of S128th St and 22nd Ave S. (Case#C16045227)

Timothy Hovey was a JBLM soldier who was a month from deploying when he was shot and killed. Hovey had been at the party with friends when he decided to go for a walk. His friends found him a couple of blocks away lying on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at Harborview Hospital.

In addition to the $10,000 offered by the family, Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information that will help solve the case. If you have information about this case you can call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

