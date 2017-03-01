Starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, strikers from the Heat and Frost Insulators Local 7 picketed in front of Puget Sounds Skills Center, located on 18010 8th Ave S. in Burien, waving signs that read, “Insulation Specialists pay less than area standard wages and benefits to its workers.”

Picketers take to the streets

At Puget Sound Skills Center

by Lindsay Peyton

Construction crews usually begin working before the crack of dawn on the site of the new Puget Sounds Skills Center, located on 18010 8th Ave S. in Burien.

Things were at a standstill, however, on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Starting at 5 a.m., strikers from the Heat and Frost Insulators Local 7 picketed in front of the building, waving signs that read, “Insulation Specialists pay less than area standard wages and benefits to its workers.”



The group’s business manager Todd Mitchell explained that workers are concerned about the contractor Insulation Specialist NW LLC, from Spokane, which was hired by Highline Public Schools’ general contractor FORMA Construction.

Mitchell said the company is in violation of the prevailing wage laws administered by the State.

“We came out and talked to the employees on site, and they have no idea what they’re being paid,” he said.

Mitchell added that according to state law, the wages must be posted on the site and the workers must be informed before the job starts.

Mitchell said that last week, the Local 7 distributed flyers about the issue.

“There was no action by the school district or the contractors,” he said. “So they forced us to do this to make sure the workers are being taken care of.”

Mitchell said the union members were performing an “area standards picket” – aimed at making employers recognize the rules in the industry.

“It’s showing that the contractor isn’t following state law,” he said. “We’re bringing this to light – and we’re trying to protect workers who are coming to King County.”

Mitchell said that there was strong support for the picket.

“It’s great to see these guys are willing to stand up for someone else,” he said. “They take away their income to ensure the rights of others. All of these workers are giving up a day of pay.”

Monty Anderson, executive secretary of the Seattle Building and Construction Trades Council, was also at the strike on Tuesday morning.

He believes a larger issue is lurking in Highline Public Schools.

Anderson explained that the council had been working with the district before the recent bond election to develop a community workforce agreement for construction projects.

The agreement would have required contractors to hire apprentices – and emphasized hiring local residents.

“They went along with us the whole time, until after the bond was passed,” Anderson said.

He said that now there is no agreement, which is exemplified by the use of a Spokane-based company with no apprentices on site.

Instead, Anderson would have liked the district to use local labor – and to provide opportunities for Highline students who are learning construction nearby.

“There are zero opportunities for the kids who are 80 feet away taking classes,” he said. “It’s sad for the kids. The school district should do everything they can for the students – and the job site should reflect the community.”

He said there are countless construction workers right in the district who could have been hired – and a number of students who would have been willing apprentices.

Anderson felt impelled to picket. “We have nothing left to do but use our first amendment rights and take to the street,” he said. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call.”

Rexanne Graham, director of communications for Highline Public Schools, said the issue is between the contractor FORMA and the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators/Allied Workers Local 7.

“We use a competitive bid process for construction work in order to be good stewards of tax dollars,” she said. “We are bound by law to accept the lowest bid. We encourage our contractors to use apprentices in order to provide opportunities for our graduates, which has been happening, but ultimately, that is up to the contractor.”

She added that the organization picketing had the opportunity to bid on the project – but did not do so.