Man shot in the head in Burien survives; Gunman arrested

A 58 year old Burien man has been arrested for shooting his roommate early this morning at a house in the 13000 block of Occidental Ave S. The victim, a 38 year old man, was taken to Harborview with at least one gunshot wound to the head.

The incident happened just before 9:30 this morning. Police received a 911 call saying a man had been shot at a house in the 13000 block of Occidental Ave S. When police arrived they found the victim near the 130000 block of 1 Ave S. He had run from the house after he was shot.

Police located and arrested the suspect a short time later. The case is still active and ongoing and the suspect will be booked into the King County Jail later in the day.