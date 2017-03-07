Janet Garrott Grella

Janet Garrott Grella 1949 ~ 2017

Vixit!*

Beloved wife, sister, aunt, stepmother, grandmother and dear friend to all; Janet died as she lived, boldly, fearlessly, surrounded by family and friends and deeply loved.

Janet was born in Lafayette, Indiana. She was proud of her Midwestern roots and remained nostalgic about friends, farm and family there throughout every chapter of her adult life. Janet attended college at Indiana University Bloomington where she majored in journalism. Post-college Janet enjoyed an illustrious career as Advertising Director at Marshall Field’s. It was there that Janet was dubbed the "Media Queen of Chicago."

Janet moved to California to marry Michael Grella in 1991. While always a Hoosier at heart, Janet thoroughly embraced west coast (left coast) living. Feisty, funny, and full of life, Janet brought color to the dry landscape of Palm Desert. She and Michael relocated to Burien in 1995 and Janet quickly became an integral member of the community. Friendly, smart, and fun loving, Janet lived life to the fullest. Her infectious smile could light up a room. It is said that she never met a stranger, and all who knew her were fortunate to call her a friend.



An avid gardener, knitter, and honorary Italian, Janet pursued her passions with tremendous enthusiasm and gusto. She was a Cubs fan, a Hillary supporter, a student of yoga, a Willie Nelson groupie and a staunch defender of animals, among so many other things. Janet’s vibrant personality was reflected in her uniquely beautiful and colorful style, and in the many and varied scarves that she enjoyed wearing.

Janet leaves a legacy of laughter and love. She is survived by her husband Michael, sister Chris, brother Doug, nephews Wade, Gil and Harry, stepdaughters Charity, Rachel and Alice, granddaughter Kathy and her cat DzBerniedz and countless friends and others whose lives she touched. Lei vivrà nei nostri cuori sempre.

A memorial service with family and friends will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017at 1:00 p.m. at Yarington's Funeral Home near Burien. The service will be followed by a light reception.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Burien CARES, 909 SW 151st Street, Burien WA 98166 or to Planned Parenthood/West Seattle Heath Center, 9942 8th Avenue SW, Seattle WA 98106.

* She has lived!

**She will live in our hearts forever.

Published in the Highline Times section of the Westside Weekly, March 10, 2017