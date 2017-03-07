Mt. Rainier winners are , left to right front row: Erin Moine (clarinet); Laura Martin (viola) Back row: Jacob Lomboy (bassoon); Hayley Camp (violin AND cello); Not pictured: Henry Crust (string bass) Courtesy photo

Mt. Rainier High musicians advance to state contest

Orchestra students sweep all categories.

Congratulations Mount Rainier High School Band & Orchestra at the Soundview Region Solo and Ensemble Contest. Saturday, March 4, 2017 was an exciting day! The winners in each category at this competition earned a spot to play at the Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) State Solo & Ensemble Contest. Mount Rainier High School band and orchestra students showed the region what a quality program we have at our school. The orchestra, only in its third year in existence, won ALL categories in both solos and ensembles, a feat that is unprecedented. Teachers, staff, parents and the community are very proud of each and every one of these musicians!

Here are the winners of the Soundview Region festival that will now perform at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA held on April 28 & 29, 2017.

Solo Winners –

Hayley Camp, Violin Hayley Camp, Cello Henry Crust, String Bass Jacob Lomboy, Bassoon Laura Martin, Viola

Erin Moine, Clarinet

Ensemble Winners -

Large String Ensemble, “Corelli Concerto Grosso” – consisting of Hayley Camp (violin); Alex Katseyeanis (violin); Rebecca Benderliy (violin); Ellen Mercereau (violin); Julia Nguyen (violin); Laura Martin (viola); Rebekah Janway (viola); Nathalie Paradise (viola); Olivia Pate (cello); Travis Justice (cello); Henry Crust (string bass)

Small String Ensemble “Hay Ja La” – consisting of Hayley Camp (violin), Laura Martin (viola) and Jacob Lomboy (bassoon)

MRHS “CoLaCaSi Brass Quintet” (large brass ensemble) – consisting of Corin Sorensen (trumpet); Lawson Quisenbery (trumpet); Cameron Clark (French horn); Simon­Patrick Johnson (trombone); Brianna Nelson (tuba)

1st alternates include: Jessica Kleebauer, (bassoon) Rebekah Janway (clarinet) Lawson Quisenbery (trumpet) MRHS Mixed Woodwind Quintet – Astrid Duenas (flute); Erin Moine (clarinet); Jacob Lomboy (bassoon); Hayley Camp (violin); Laura Martin (viola) MRHS Small Woodwind Duet – Hayley Camp (violin); Jacob Lomboy (bassoon)



According to Shelley Moine, spokesperson, “Mt. Rainier High school won ALL string categories in both solos and ensembles. This is huge for the Highline School District as they were up against schools from other districts as well. This was a regional competition. A little history: because of budget cuts in the Highline School District, orchestra was taken OUT of the Highline School District in the late 1970’s. There was a huge dry period in the Highline School District without orchestra (almost 40 years) until just 3 years ago – and we have only one High School orchestra (Mt. Rainier) and one middle school orchestra (Pacific Middle School). We are blessed with a phenomenal band/orchestra director, Mr. Jordan Beckman, at Mt. Rainier, and 3 adult volunteers who come in every day to assist with this program. We also have very passionate volunteer parents in the band program as well. It’s all for the love of music, and educating our students to have a fully rounded education. After all, wouldn’t the world be a boring place without music?”

